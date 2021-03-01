MUNICH, Germany, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The upcoming AURIX™ TC4xx family of microcontrollers will be prepared for data-hungry automotive applications such as future gateways, domain and zone controllers, electro-mobility, and advanced driver assistance systems. The microcontrollers will also deliver ASIL-performance, throughput, and power-efficient performance necessary to meet increasing AI computational requirements and high-speed control loops.
TASKING SmartCode is the only software platform that fully supports the unique combination of architectures inside the AURIX™ TC4xx family of microcontrollers, empowering automotive companies to make safer traditional and autonomous vehicles. TASKING and Infineon have partnered to initiate development of this design environment.
"With increased software content, leading automotive Tier 1 and OEM companies require development tools to meet better quality, more stringent safety and performance requirements," said Franz Maidl, CSO TASKING Germany GmbH. "With our comprehensive set of tools combined in one development environment and close collaboration with Infineon for continuous quality improvement, we are jointly enabling automotive companies to accelerate innovation. At the same time, SmartCode enables them to develop software with higher reliability while maintaining control over development costs by providing a one-stop-shop solution."
TASKING SmartCode is developed according to Automotive SPICE® Level 2 standards, with TÜV certification according to ISO 26262 up to ASIL D to best support TASKING and Infineon customers. TASKING SmartCode even provides compiler support for the new Parallel Processing Unit (PPU) from Synopsys, one of the main enhancements in the next generation AURIX™ TC4xx family of microcontrollers. Only TASKING and Synopsys offer compiler support for the new PPU.
To best support the AURIX™ TC4xx family of microcontrollers, TASKING is currently developing a full set of additional tools to help empower TASKING and Infineon customers to optimize performance for multi-core architecture for safety-critical applications.
As Ralf Koedel, Senior Director of Product Marketing/Microcontroller Manager at Infineon Technologies AG, explains, "Our long-term collaboration with TASKING has resulted in a comprehensive solution of software development tools to support the AURIX TC4xx family that will enable our customers to optimize system performance and to quickly and cost-effectively qualify their systems to an ASIL-D safety concept."
The TASKING SmartCode development environment is currently available as an beta system for dedicated lead customers. A full rollout will accompany the release of the upcoming AURIX™ TC4xx family of microcontrollers.
Visit TASKING at Embedded World 2021 virtual conference being held March 1 – 5, 2021 and get more detailed information on TASKING SmartCode and the latest embedded development tools for multi-core systems.
About TASKING
TASKING Germany GmbH is a leading provider of embedded software development tools headquartered in Munich, Germany. TASKING development tools are used by automotive manufacturers and the world's largest Tier 1 suppliers to realize high performance applications in safety critical areas .These customers and those from adjacent industries, trust TASKING development tools to develop the latest applications while achieving optimum reliability, functional safety and performance.
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/tasking-inc/?viewAsMember=true
Media Contact
Florian Süßmair, TASKING Germany GmbH, +49 15222550945, florian.suessmair@tasking.com
SOURCE TASKING Germany GmbH