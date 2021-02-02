AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the rise of remote teams and resources. With professionals working from home, the need to achieve deadlines and to track progress of projects is of paramount importance. This is specially amplified when there are work assignments that need a high level of coordination and communication.
Thankfully, advancing technology lends a helping hand to enterprises and enables them to accomplish their projects on-time. Keeping challenging project management -related requirements of various companies in mind, TaskOPad Solutions Private Limited has launched a robust task management software.
TaskOPad is not just another productivity tool, it is an end-to-end project and task management software with some of the most advanced and useful features. TaskOPad is designed to simplify the complexities of various departments including sales, projects, development, goals and tasks, budget, marketing etc.
TaskOPad Solutions has created this feature-rich productivity tool by keeping small-scale companies and startups in mind. Some of the target industries that it aims to work with are Event Management companies, Digital marketing companies, Advocate Firms, CA's, Services based companies and lot more. and lot more. It's simple UI, excellent UX, and the ability to bring effective solutions to various task management issues make it different from other productivity tools available. TaskOPad brings automation in document management and task management, but it keeps processes simple so that even non-technical users can also use it efficiently.
Some of the key features of TaskOPad include productivity tracker, project collaboration, task management, chat or discussion, and deadline tracking. Team TaskOPad strives for offering the best-in-class project management solution that has advanced features and seamless functionality.
Talking about the company's future plans, TaskOPad Solutions CEO Mr. Hiren Thakkar revealed that "Right now, we are focusing on making the tool as useful as possible specifically for SMEs and startups. We ensure that TaskOPad users leverage all the benefits and features at affordable subscription rates. We currently have almost 200+ SME's who have signed up with us and are absolutely loving the experience. However, a lot of them mentioned that they would also like an app version of it. Hence, we also plan to launch a dedicated and feature-rich app to give our esteemed customers 24/7 access from anywhere using their Android or iOS phones."
At TaskOPad Solutions, the entire team puts sincere efforts to maintain the high-quality and excellent functionality of TaskOPad. The team works enthusiastically to roll out a mobile app soon. We hope that organizations will love it as much as we do
