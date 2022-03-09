GEDERA, Israel, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its audited results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Key Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were $78 million compared to $75.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 3.6%.
  • Gross profit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were $11.3 million (14.5% of revenues) compared to $8.4 million (11.2% of revenues) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 35%. The Gross margin for 2021 without a onetime impact of the restructuring plan was $12.5 million (16% out of revenues). The improvement in gross margin is mainly attribute to government grants that the company received during the year and to cost cutting measures that were taken during the year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $3.3 million compared to $1.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. An improvement of 296%.
  • GAAP net loss from continued operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $4 million ($2.2 million without a onetime impact of our restructuring plan) compared to GAAP net loss from continued operations of $3.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. A decrease of 62% in net loss from continued operations without a onetime impact of our restructuring plan.
  • Cash net of debt for December 31, 2021, was $0.5 million compared to $16.2 million for December 31, 2020. During the years 2020 and 2021, the Company made significant capital investments related to the three large strategic agreements with Honeywell and the restructuring plan.

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "2021 was a unique and challenging year for the aerospace industry and for TAT. While volumes and prospects improved during 2021, volatility and uncertainty continued to be part of our business environment". Mr. Zamir continues:  " during 2021 we closed additional two strategic deals with Honeywell for the MRO and lease activity of APU331-500 (which are mainly used in the Boeing 777 fleet) and APU131 (which are mainly used in the Boeing 737 and the Airbus 320 fleets). We are already benefiting from the fruit of the lease activity, and we are building the production infrastructure to be able to provide MRO services for these APUs during 2022. We believe that these deals will consist of a major growth factor for TAT as the aerospace industry will shape up. In parallel we are in the final phase of closing a production facility in Israel reducing our operational foot print to three major facilities with significant cost savings. We continue to ramp up our Heat Exchange capabilities in our Limco facility in Tulsa Oklahoma. We are expecting to see the impact of these strategic transaction in our financial results starting from the second half of 2022".

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents a Non-GAAP presentation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance.  Non-GAAP Net Income excludes changes, income or losses, as applicable, related to one or more of the following: (1) share-based compensation expenses and/or (2) certain tax impact and/or (3) acquisition related expenses and/or (4) share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before the Company's share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization, inventory impairment from exit and dismissal activity and customers relationship write off. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternatives to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor they are meant to be predictive of potential future results.  Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA in page 11.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

 

 

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)









December 31,







2021



2020













ASSETS























CURRENT ASSETS:











   Cash and cash equivalents





$      12,872



$      24,128

 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $389 

and $306 thousands as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively





13,887



11,355

   Inventory, net





41,003



41,223

   Other current assets and prepaid expenses





4,219



2,737













   Total current assets





71,981



79,443













NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











   Restricted deposit





343



176

   Investment in affiliates





695



771

   Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement





1,157



1,186

   Deferred income taxes





1,252



566

Property, plant and equipment, net





30,462



25,737

Operating lease right of use assets





3,114



6,767

Intangible assets, net





1,829



1,475

    Total non-current assets





 

38,852



 

36,678













   Total assets





$    110,833



$    116,121

 







December 31,







2021



2020















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



























CURRENT LIABILITIES:













  Current maturities of long-term loans





$         691



$         1,477



  Credit line from bank





6,008



3,000



   Accounts payable





9,093



12,222



   Accrued expenses





6,959



6,691



   Operating lease liabilities





1,169



1,614



   Provision for restructuring plan





657



-



   Liabilities belong to discontinued operation





-



179



 

   Total current liabilities





24,577



25,183

















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:













   Long-term loans





5,979



3,489



   Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement





1,504



1,410



   Operating lease liabilities





1,989



5,758

















   Total non-current liabilities





9,472



10,657





























COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES LIABILITIES (NOTE 15)



























Total liabilities





34,049



35,840

















EQUITY:













Ordinary shares of NIS 0.9 par value:

Authorized: 13,000,000 shares at December 31, 2021 and at December

31, 2020; Issued: 9,149,169 shares at December 31, 2021 and at

December 31, 2020; Outstanding: 8,874,696 shares at December 31,

2021 and at December 31, 2020





2,809



2,809



Additional paid-in capital





65,871



65,711



Treasury shares, at cost, 274,473 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020





(2,088)



(2,088)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





33



128



    Retained earnings





10,159



13,721



    Total shareholders' equity





76,784



80,281

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$      110,833



$      116,121



 

 

 

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



























Year ended December 31,









2021



2020



2019



Revenue:

















Products





$   25,870



$   22,739



$   25,019



Services





52,103



52,620



72,460









77,973



75,359



97,479





















Cost of revenue:

















Products





23,761



20,751



21,557



Services





42,942



46,173



60,622









66,703



66,924



82,179





















Gross profit





11,270



8,435



15,300





















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net





517



185



113



Selling and marketing





5,147



4,369



4,929



General and administrative





8,354



7,612



7,654



Other (income) expenses





(468)



315



-



Restructuring expenses, net





1,755



-



-



























15,305



12,481



12,696





















Operating income (loss)





(4,035)



(4,046)



2,604





















Financial expenses





(683)



(999)



(1,270)



Financial income





143



229



848





















Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit)





(4,575)



(4,816)



2,182





















Taxes on income (tax benefit)





(662)



(1,517)



589





















Income (loss) before share of equity investment





(3,913)



(3,299)



1,593





















Share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies





(76)



(185)



(132)





















Net income (loss) from continued operation





$ (3,989)



$  (3,484)



$   1,461





















 

 

 







Year ended December 31,







2021



2020



2019

















Net income (loss) from discontinued operation





$  427



$  (1,845)



$  (655)

Net income (loss)





$   (3,562)



$ (5,329)



$   806

















Net income (loss) per sharebasic and diluted from

continued operation





$    (0.45)



$    (0.39)



$    0.17

Net income (loss) per sharebasic and diluted from

discontinued operation





$    0.05



$    (0.21)



$ (0.07)

Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted





$    (0.4)



$    (0.6)



$   0.1

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted





8,874,696



8,874,696



8,874,696

 

 

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





(In thousands)























Year ended December 31,











2021



2020



2019





















Net income (loss)





$    (3,562)



$  (5,329)



$   806



Other comprehensive income (loss), net

















Net unrealized gains (losses) from derivatives





(76)



232



372



Reclassification adjustments for gains from 

     derivatives included in net income





(19)



(130)



(140)



Total other comprehensive income (loss)





$      (95)



$      102



$   232



 

Total comprehensive income (loss)





$    (3,657)



$    (5,227)



$  1,038



 

 

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



(In thousands, except share data)



































Ordinary shares







Accumulated



















Number of

shares issued



Amount



Additional

paid-in

capital



other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Treasury

shares



Retained

earnings



Total equity



































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018



9,122,501



$        2,809



$    65,535



$           (206)



$        (2,088)



$        18,244



$          84,294



CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019:































Comprehensive income



-



-



-



232



-



806



1,038



 Share based compensation



-



-



38



-



-



-



38



BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019



9,149,169



$        2,809



$    65,573



$           26



$         (2,088)



$        19,050



$          85,370



CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020:































Comprehensive income (loss)



-



-



-



102



-



(5,329)



(5,227)



 Share based compensation



-



-



138



-



-



-



138



BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020



9,149,169



$          2,809



$     65,711



$          128



$         (2,088)



13,721



$          80,281



CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021:































Comprehensive loss



-



-



-



(95)



-



(3,562)



(3,657)



Share based compensation



-



-



160



-



-



-



160



BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2021



9,149,169



$          2,809



$     65,871



$         33



$         (2,088)



10,159



$          76,784



















































 

 

 

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)







Year ended December 31,





2021



2020



2019















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income (loss) from continued operations



$   (3,989)



$   (3,484)



$     1,461















Adjustments to reconcile net income(loss) to net cash provided by (used in) 

     operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



4,881



4,065



4,292

Gain from change in fair value of derivatives



(19)



(34)



(311)

Non cash finance expense



(73)



566



354

Lease modification



(1,315)



-



-

Provision for restructuring expenses



657



-



-

Change in provision for doubtful accounts



248



(8)



38

Share in results of affiliated companies



76



185



132

Share based compensation



160



138



38

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement



94



(341)



(897)

Impairment of intangible assets



-



298



-

Impairment of fixed assets



1,820



-



-

Capital gain from sale of fixed assets



(468)



-



-

Deferred income taxes, net



(686)



(1,438)



(450)

Government loan forgiveness



(1,442)



-



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













    Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable



(2,934)



9,472



(2,037)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses



(959)



310



2,500

    Decrease (increase) in inventory



(681)



1,868



(5,740)

    Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable



2,571



(5,336)



3,349

    Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses



(218)



(252)



982

    Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities



8



(62)



(118)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continued operation



$    (2,269)



$    5,947



$    3,593















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Investment in affiliated company



-



-



(10)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



1,163



-



-

Purchase of property and equipment



(16,247)



(3,894)



(3,269)

Purchase of intangible assets



(555)



(1,513)



-

Net cash used in continued investing activities



$  (15,639)



$  (5,407)



$  (3,279)

















*Reclassified due to discontinued operation



The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

 

 

















Year ended December 31,









2021



2020



2019



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Short-term credit received from banks





3,000



3,960



-



Proceeds from long-term loans received





3,042



3,692







Net cash provided by continued financing activities





$         6,042



$    7,652



-





















CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES:

















Net income (loss) from discontinued operation





427



(1,845)



(655)



Net cash provided by operating activities





350



1,998



484



Net cash used in investing activities





-



-



(134)



Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued activities





$            777



$ 153



$    (305)





















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND 

     RESTRICTED CASH





(11,089)



8,345



9



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT 

     BEGINNING OF YEAR





24,304



15,959



15,950



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF 

     YEAR





13,215



24,304



15,959





















SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

     NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:

















Purchase of property, plant and equipment on credit





$           199



$        6,575



$          942



Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities





$           399



$        1,756



$          648



Classification inventory to fixed assets





$           829



-



-





















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

















Interest paid





$          (251)



$             (3)



$           (28)



Income taxes received (paid), net





$                -



$             (3)



$          673









































*Reclassified due to discontinued operation.









 

 

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)  (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)





December 31,



December 31,

2021



2020



(audited)



(audited)

Net income (loss)

$                   (3,562)



$                   (5,329)

Adjustments:







Share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies

76



185

Taxes on income (tax benefit)

(662)



(1,517)

Financial expenses, net

540



770

Exit and disposal activity

-



765

Depreciation and amortization

5,420



4,259

Net loss (income) from discontinued operation

(427)



1,845

Share base compensation

160



138

Restructuring expenses

1,755



-









Adjusted EBITDA

3,300



1,116

 

 

 

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:

www.tat-technologies.com

Contact:

Mr. Ehud Ben-Yair

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 972-8-862-8503

ehudb@tat-technologies.com

 

