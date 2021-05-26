LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taylor Properties, the largest independent real estate brokerage in Maryland, has selected Back At You for their back-office and enterprise-wide technology solution. Currently with over 900 agents in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, Taylor Properties will provide their agents with websites, social media, listing automation, CRM, and back-office software and reports. These products are available through Back At You's "Social BAY", "Connection BAY", and "Financial BAY" product offerings, all working together for a seamless user experience.
"Providing the best technology and back-office solution to our agents and transaction coordinators is our #1 priority. Great technology and streamlined processes help improve our agent efficiency and profitability," says Gary Phinith, Marketing Director at Taylor Properties. "We are excited to offer our agents a complete solution that empowers them through each stage of the marketing life cycle and to ensure our back-office runs as efficiently as possible."
"Taylor Properties is one of the most prestigious real estate companies in the United States, " said Michael Glazer, CEO and Co-Founder of Back At You. "Their leadership's willingness to invest in an enterprise-wide technology solution for every agent shows the true vision of the company and dedication to agents."
Taylor Proprieties agents now gain access to a powerful set of technology capabilities including full social media and listing automation, mobile-first websites, a lead management CRM with built-in action plans, and a broker-centric transaction and financial management platform. Back At You's Financial BAY will aid in back-office efficiency, improving office communications, providing comprehensive real-time reports, commission handling, payment, and much more. Taylor Properties can now access a full marketing life cycle of a client and thus, a measurable ROI, from awareness to a lead, a prospect to a client, a transaction to closing and finally a referral to repeat business.
About Back At You
Back At You is the premier marketing, website, CRM, and back-office technology solution for real estate brokerages. The Company's three products, Social BAY, Connection BAY, and Financial BAY, provide all size brokerages and their agents with a seamless marketing, back-office or all-in one technology solution. The company's dedication to real estate and technology has earned it awards from the National Association of REALTORS® as one of the top real estate technologies, Inc 5000, Red Herring as a Top 100 technology company in North America and the World, and from Instagram and Facebook as an Official Marketing Partner. For more information on Back At You, visit http://www.backatyou.com or email at partners@backatyou.com.
About Taylor Properties
Taylor Properties is the largest independent brokerage in Maryland, offering agents 100% Commission. We have over 900 agents offering commercial and residential real estate services throughout Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania. This large network empowers our agents to provide exceptional real estate solutions and results. Our sales associates are local market experts, meet strict standards of excellence, and demonstrate proven success in handling distinctive properties. For more information on Taylor Properties, visit http://www.TaylorProps.com.
Media Contact
Katie Callaway, Back At You, 818-990-0565, katie.callaway@backatyou.com
SOURCE Back At You