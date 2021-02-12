TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Taylor Reach Group, Inc., a globally-recognized call and contact center consulting and managed services firm focused on optimizing customer engagement, has announced that it is working with a regional donated organ procurement agency in the US.
Taylor Reach is performing a strategic assessment that will include detailed analysis of the inner workings of the contact center, with focus on a holistic approach. This assessment examines the four "pillars" of contact center operations—people, process, technology, and methodology—to formulate a strategy that optimizes the contact center and vastly improves the customer experience.
"We will be reaching out to stakeholders within the organization and across their partner networks."
"Our strategic assessment process helps the client find benchmarks for contact center performance while developing a clear picture of all the intricacies that go into the center's operations," says Colin Taylor, CEO and Chief Chaos Officer at Taylor Reach.
"We'll be examining any gaps between current processes and established best practices, reviewing suitability of existing technologies, and making a deep analysis of contact center performance to identify barriers to reaching their stated KPIs."
With these measures in hand, he says, TRG will be able to address concerns and bottlenecks in the customer experience that, once solved, can greatly improve that experience and save the organization time and money in resolving customer issues.
Through this project, and several other clients in the healthcare industry, Taylor Reach continues to expand its support of varied healthcare practices in helping improve and optimize customer and patient experience through contact center operations.
About The Taylor Reach Group, Inc.:
A global Contact Center, Call Center, and Customer Experience consulting firm. Established in 2003, Taylor Reach is dedicated to assisting clients to solve customer experience, contact center, and customer service challenges. Service include Strategic Assessments, Training Development, Revenue Generation and anything related to optimizing the Contact Center. Taylor Reach serves client organizations across all verticals with anywhere from 5 to 10,000+ agents: SMB's, Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms.
Media Contact: For more information on The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. visit https://thetaylorreachgroup.com or phone Steve Baric at 1-866-334-3730 ext. 112
Media Contact
Steve Baric, The Taylor Reach Group, 8663343730, sbaric@thetaylorreachgroup.com
SOURCE Taylor Reach Group