TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Canadian health insurance provider has returned to The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. to perform a follow up strategic assessment on their contact center operations.
This is a return engagement for Taylor Reach, who performed a similar assessment for this client in 2017. The relationship is a long-standing one, and Taylor Reach Senior Consultant Turaj Seyrafiaan points out that it's an important maintenance factor for Customer Experience operations.
"A contact center is like a well-oiled machine," Seyrafiaan says. "But, just like your car, it needs regular maintenance to keep it running at peak performance. That's why it's important to come back to these reviews periodically, to ensure the previous recommendations are holding and that any new variables are up to the current standard."
"While it's certainly true that repeat business is valuable from a business perspective," CEO Colin Taylor says, "it's even more important to us professionally. It's a sign that, as leaders in Customer Experience, we walk the walk when it comes to delivering the highest standard of service to our clients."
Net Promoter Score, or NPS, is a scoring system that ranks companies from -100 to +100 with a view towards understanding customer experience, loyalty, and trust within their industry. Qualtrics, who analyze and calculate NPS data, suggests that, while anything above 0 is good, and anything above 50 is excellent, a perfect score of +100 is extremely difficult; if next to impossible; to achieve.
Taylor Reach has never scored lower than +89 since tracking began in 2014, and currently boasts a score of +91.
"The fact that our clients come back time and again to make sure their contact center and customer experience operations are working optimally is a point of pride for us," says Taylor. "It tells us that our clients trust the quality and efficacy of our work and recommendations, and that we're exceeding expectations."
About The Taylor Reach Group, Inc.
An independent global Contact Center, Call Center, and Customer Experience consulting and advisory firm. Established in 2003, Taylor Reach is dedicated to assisting clients to solve customer experience, contact center, and customer service challenges. Service include Strategic Assessments, Training Development, technology acquisition, AI, Revenue Generation, and anything related to optimizing the Contact Center. Taylor Reach serves client organizations across all verticals with anywhere from 5 to 24,000+ agents: SMB's, Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms.
