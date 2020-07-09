SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks, the leading background screening technology platform, today announced an upcoming release of TazAPI v2 to allow more third-party developers and independent CRAs to code to the TazWorks platform.
"TazAPI v1 is an already capable API. This new JSON-based release moves it leaps and bounds forward with new features and functionality. Users are now supported with an easy-to-use development portal and fully documented API that allows them to create their applications more efficiently," said Todd Paschal, TazWorks' Project Lead for the new API. "In the past, we have had to be more involved with each integration. This new version will make it easier for our partners to manage their own applications that integrate with the Tazworks platform."
TazWorks is already integrated with the top data sources needed for comprehensive background screening but CRAs are finding that more of their clients want to initiate background checks directly from their HR or property management systems. TazWorks leads the industry with third-party integrations with applicant tracking systems such as ICIMS, Ultimate Software, NEOGOV, Bullhorn, ADP, Cornerstone, and many more. The company also has direct integrations with the top drug screening labs like LabCorp, eScreen, and others. TazAPI v2 will further expand the company's lead in third-party integrations.
"The future of background screening is through integrations," said TazWorks Founder/CEO, Barton Taylor, "and our new API gives CRAs the ability to take advantage of hundreds of existing integrations or create their own applications using our backend. It's a game-changer for CRAs who want to stay competitive and relevant."
ABOUT TAZWORKS
TazWorks™ is a technology company that offers a turnkey background screening platform to organizations that provide background screening as a service. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud™ – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud supports the largest number of independent screening agencies in the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications and advanced business intelligence tools that help screening professionals operate efficiently. TazCloud delivers the most comprehensive network of integrations ranging from quality data providers to Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), and drug screening providers and is based in the Salt Lake City area of Utah.
