SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TBConsulting (TBC), an enterprise IT solutions provider, proudly announces its presence in and collaboration with SUPERNAP Italia – Switch's largest and most advanced data center in Southern Europe. This initiative enables its US-based teams to offer Backup-as-a-Service and Data Center Solutions for the European market.
This exciting step into global expansion will allow TBC's customers to deploy centralized management of data backup and storage to their non-integrated EU sites.
Backed by Switch's position as the industry leader for multi-tenant and colocation data centers, TBC can now support the growing demand for secure, affordable, scalable, and resilient data backup.
"Over the last five years, our customers have been asking for a presence in Europe to complement our US-based backup and Data Center capabilities. Until now, that wasn't possible. Now our current customers and potential new clients can rely on TBConsultings white-glove service not only in the United States but in Europe too," said Eric Marshall, Solutions Architect at TBC. "We expect current customers to start migrating their European Data Center needs to TBC."
TBConsulting was founded nearly 25 years ago to make enterprise IT solutions more consumable and affordable for mid-market and emerging enterprises. TBC continues to deliver top-tier managed and professional services as it supports larger and more geographically diverse clientele. Through partnerships with enterprise-grade technology companies including Nutanix, Veeam, ServiceNow, and Oracle, TBC builds advanced digital capabilities to empower clients to deliver business outcomes. TBC offers solutions in hybrid cloud deployment, cybersecurity, data backup and recovery, and infrastructure management, and more. To learn more about TBConsulting, visit tbconsulting.com.
