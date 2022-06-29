AM Aerospace Leader Arun Ramachandran is Newest ADDvisor®
SEWICKLEY, Pa., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA) is ushering in summer 2022 by welcoming Arun Ramachandran to the ADDvisor® Services team. Arun joins from Collins Aerospace where he was the Additive Manufacturing (AM) Leader of the Advanced Structures business. He brings a 15+ year career in strategy and technical program management spanning new product development, advanced manufacturing, translating global market trends to product strategy and technology roadmaps, and implementing business process transformations using advanced data analytics.
Arun adds versatility to TBGA's product offerings with his diverse experience in AM qualification and certification, product and technology strategy, sustainability, digital solutions and entrepreneurship. He will also bring a fresh perspective to help TBGA customers discover new value propositions and business models and implement sustainability and digital strategies in AM and advanced manufacturing.
At Collins Aerospace, Arun spearheaded the business and IP strategy, technology and manufacturing readiness, and customer and regulatory acceptance of several business-critical metal and polymer AM technologies. He accelerated AM adoption within the organization by driving cross-business synergies and collaborations, establishing a global supply chain, advancing 15+ AM parts from R&D into flight tests, and, most recently, championing the industrialization and certification of one of the largest structural AM parts. Outside AM, Arun was deeply involved in strategic and financial planning and helping craft sustainability and digital product life cycle business strategies. He held the roles of Chief Engineer and Technical Product Manager for engineered equipment and nacelle thrust reverser system components on commercial airplane programs and helped establish engineering centers of excellence in India and Mexico.
John E. Barnes, TBGA Founder and Managing Director, commented on Arun's diverse experience, "Arun's deep industrialization, strategy, and entrepreneurial knowledge is a fantastic complement to TBGA's extensive experience qualifying products, supporting specification and standards communities, and leading industry focused training."
Arun holds an MBA in Entrepreneurship from the University of California, and a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign. His entrepreneurial side ventures range from developing IoT and AI-based solutions for restaurant food safety compliance to digital artisanship e-commerce using 3D sculpting and printing.
The Barnes Global Advisors is the largest independent Additive Manufacturing engineering consultancy. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TBGA has presence on six continents and across the United States. TBGA helps companies work through their AM adoption via strategy, design, leadership, training, metallurgy, economics and media and is comprised of seasoned specialists with well over 150 years of combined experience in AM.
