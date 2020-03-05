TAMPA, Fla., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa Bay Software CEOs (TBSC) announced a partnership with Think Big for Kids during its quarterly meeting at AgileThought this February.
Think Big for Kids is a non-profit organization that helps underprivileged youth discover untapped potential by introducing career opportunities, mentorship, and skill development.
Greg Ross-Monroe, CEO of Sourcetoad, is part of TBSC and championed the idea of providing monetary support and internship opportunities for kids in the program. TBSC had already discussed pooling resources for philanthropic efforts in the area, and this idea provided that perfect opportunity.
"We have a chance to make a difference in the community," said Jack Berlin, CEO of Accusoft and Co-Founder of TBSC. "We can provide this great organization with the funds it needs to give the youth of Tampa Bay a better chance at finding a career that suits them, while also expanding the awareness of the tech industry in Tampa. It's a win-win."
In the last meeting, the group added Tom Mitchell, CEO/Founder of Actsoft to its membership. TBSC meets quarterly to discuss top initiatives. The group focuses on pooling resources for philanthropic efforts in the area and building a unified tech community in Tampa. Learn more about TBSC on its website.
About TBSC:
The Tampa Bay Software CEO (TBSC) group was created to unify Tampa Bay's top leaders in technology. Together, TBSC members collaborate, share ideas, and discover innovative ways to partner. Tampa Bay is a great location for up-and-coming techies. It's a diverse, vibrant, and attractive location for people of all ages. TBSC strives to promote the area, not only to attract top talent, but to emphasize Tampa Bay's growing potential to be the next technology hub in America. TBSC brings together the senior leaders in technology. As a part of Tampa Bay Tech, TBSC strives to make the tech industry and the Tampa Bay community a better place. Learn more at https://www.tampasoftwareceos.com/.
About Accusoft:
Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc™ Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com.
