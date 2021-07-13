ATLANTA, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that TC2, LLC, an ACO serving Medicare beneficiaries in central Georgia, will implement Jvion's Avoidable Admissions solution built on the Jvion CORE™. The solution will identify the patients at high or rising risk of avoidable admissions, pinpoint their most influential but modifiable clinical and social determinant of health (SDOH) risk factors, and provide evidence-based recommendations that address these risk factors.
Jvion first began working with TC2 in 2020 as part of the Georgia Healthcare Innovation Challenge (GHIC), of which Jvion was selected as the winner. TC2 was seeking a solution that would identify beneficiaries at rising risk of avoidable inpatient utilization in order to initiate early interventions. TC2 ultimately selected Jvion out of four finalists, due to its ability to rapidly integrate SDOH and clinical insights and present them in a way that allowed care teams to engage and assist vulnerable patients.
"Jvion's clinical AI is transformative in that it provides direction, not just information. Their ability to aggregate, analyze, and identify the modifiable clinical and non-clinical risk factors and specific steps we should take to engage the patient is a game-changer," said Dale Boylston, CEO of TC2. "These insights will help us optimize how we engage with our patients and reduce their use of high-cost inpatient resources. With Jvion's support, we can improve the patient care experience and the overall health of populations while reducing the total cost of care."
Nationwide, an estimated 12.9% of all non-obstetric adult inpatient stays are avoidable, costing health systems over $30 billion annually. Jvion's Avoidable Admissions solution provides insights on patients with ambulatory care sensitive conditions (ACSCs): patients whose outcomes can be improved given access to outpatient care and appropriate follow-up care after discharge from the hospital. By recommending interventions that address the barriers to care that patients may face, Jvion can increase patients' engagement with primary care providers in a manner that helps ensure patients get the outpatient care they need.
"We're proud to work with TC2 to help reduce the number of patients that get admitted to the hospital unnecessarily," said Dr. John Showalter, MD, MSIS, Chief Product Officer at Jvion. "For any value-based care provider managing thousands of patients, it can be a challenge to know which patients need closer attention, let alone why they need closer attention. Our Avoidable Admissions product helps case managers and care coordinators prioritize their time and focus their attention on social determinants of health, which are so critical to determining outcomes but are often outside of care teams' perception."
About Jvion
Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence, enables providers, payers and other healthcare entities to identify and prevent avoidable patient harm, utilization and costs. An industry first, the Jvion CORE™ goes beyond predictive analytics and machine learning to identify patients on a trajectory to becoming high-risk. Jvion then determines the interventions that will more effectively reduce risk and enable clinical and operational action. The CORE accelerates time to value by leveraging established patient-level intelligence to drive engagement across healthcare organizations, populations and individuals. To date, the Jvion CORE has been deployed across hundreds of clients and resulted in millions saved. For more information, visit https://www.jvion.com.
About TC2
At TC2, we believe that healthcare providers should be accountable for the care they deliver and are committed to delivering high-quality collaborative care in a cost-effective manner. TC2 consists of a network of affiliated physicians and hospitals throughout central Georgia with a common commitment to quality and accountability. Our hospital partners include: Atrium Navicent Health, Coffee Regional Medical Center, Crisp Regional Hospital, and Houston Healthcare, as well as numerous outpatient care facilities. We strive to deliver better clinical outcomes through cutting-edge technology and evidence-based medicine.
Media Contact
Sara DeMoranville, Scratch Marketing + Media, 4016490758, sara@scratchmm.com
SOURCE Jvion