ALBANY, N.Y., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that Florida-based TCG Telecom Consulting Group has joined FirstLight's growing Channel Program as a master agent.
TCG is a National Master Agency and has been in business for nearly 30 years. It has more than 4,000 agents and 18 channel managers across the country and offers more than 150 carrier options.
"FirstLight has a solid reputation as a quality provider of fiber-based connectivity, cloud services, and a growing portfolio of as-a-service solutions for enterprise customers," says Dan Pirigyi, Partner at TCG. "We've been impressed with FirstLight's evolution in the Northeast, specifically the new acquisitions and solutions they've added."
FirstLight's relationship with TCG has already been fruitful, resulting in a recent Internet sale for a Vermont-based business.
"TCG is extremely well respected in the industry and treats its partners exceptionally well," said Mark Ayotte, Senior Director of Channel Sales, FirstLight. "We are proud and excited to have them as a Master Agent and expect our relationship to be mutually beneficial. FirstLight's Channel Program will be stronger as a result of this collaboration."
About FirstLight
FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our 19,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud, construction, and managed services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.
To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Maura Mahoney
MMahoney@firstlight.net
About TCG
Telecom Consulting Group is a National Master Agency based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and has been in business for nearly 30 years. TCG has more than 4,000 nationwide agents and 18 channel managers across the country and offers more than 150 carrier options for their agents to sell. They specialize in COAX cable, metro ethernet, hosted VoIP, PRI, analog lines, dynamic T1's, SIP, 3G/4G wireless Internet, security services, and numerous cloud services. TCG gives their agents access to the best in breed cable companies, CLEC's, LECs, hosted VoIP carriers, and security products.