IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Communication, the fourth-largest phone manufacturer in North America, today announced the upcoming availability of the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L in the United States, beginning May 19. Part of the recently announced TCL 10-Series line of premium, yet affordable Android smartphones, the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L are the first products to be sold in North America under the TCL Mobile brand, and leverage the company's product ecosystem to provide high-resolution displays, NXTVISION visual technology, quad rear-camera setup and more flagship-style features.
"As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, TCL has built a solid reputation based on the philosophy that products can be affordable without sacrificing features or quality, and we have applied this same philosophy to the TCL 10 Pro and 10L in North America," said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL Communication. "Our long history of manufacturing mobile devices, along with our vast ecosystem of products and display-manufacturing expertise, help us create a unique product experience that thrills and excites consumers while still offering affordable solutions and options."
As part of TCL's mission to "Display Greatness," the TCL 10 Pro and 10L utilize the company's television manufacturing experience, touch panels built by TCL, and TCL NXTVISION, a proprietary advanced display and camera visual technology that brings images to life with truer color, clarity and contrast enhancements in real-time. Both devices also come with a real-time SDR to HDR video conversion feature, providing enhancements in highlights, shadows, contrast and color.
TCL 10 Pro: Taking NXTVISION to the Edge with TCL's First Curved AMOLED Display
The TCL 10 Pro features a sleek, TCL-built 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED panel, which delivers sharp resolution and a wide range of color clarity. The device's sophisticated curved design boasts perfectly symmetrical details, a matte finish on the back for a smooth in-hand feel and an anti-glare screen with a unified, sleek profile. Using a curved display also allows for reduced bezels, achieving a high screen-to-body ratio, and comes with Edge Bar shortcuts that users can quickly access one-handed. An on-display fingerprint reader sits under the screen for rapidly unlocking the phone. Through leveraging TCL's NXTVISION technology to produce accurate colors as well as enhanced image and video quality, the TCL 10 Pro is one of a select group of smartphones that are Netflix-certified to stream HDR10 videos, opening up a wide range of HDR content.
With an array of four rear cameras and a 24MP front-facing camera, imaging on the TCL 10 Pro is a delight. Users have access to a 64MP high-res camera, 2.9μm big pixel low-light video cam, 123-degree super wide-angle camera and macro lens, as well as a hybrid auto focus solution for a fast and crisp shot day or night. Photos and selfies on the TCL 10 Pro are rich in clarity and color in low light, thanks to AI-powered imaging technology; videographers will also have options for super low light video and super wide-angle video capabilities.
The TCL 10 Pro comes in Ember Gray and will be available online at Amazon for $449.99 starting May 19, with availability at Best Buy and Walmart coming later this month.
TCL 10L: NXTVISION Made Accessible for Everyone
The TCL 10L offers quality features for everyone. It is built with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 processor paired with 6GB RAM and comes with an AI platform to provide optimal performance and low power consumption. The TCL 10L's 6.53-inch FHD+ DotchTM display delivers an immersive experience with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and TCL's NXTVISION technology lets users take visuals to the next level with truer color accuracy and real-time visual enhancements for greater contrast and more crisp details. Like the TCL 10 Pro, the TCL 10L also comes with four rear cameras, along with a 16MP front-facing camera, all powered by AI technology to enhance scenes and objects.
The TCL 10L is designed with comfort and a premium in-hand feel in mind, with eye-catching holographic finishes and glossy, iridescent shine on the back, as well as sleek 3D backing. The TCL 10L comes in Mariana Blue and will be available online at Amazon for $249.99 starting May 19, with availability at Best Buy and Walmart coming later this month.
The TCL 10 Pro and 10L will also be available on multiple major carriers in Canada this summer.
