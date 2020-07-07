TORONTO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced the upcoming availability of the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L in Canada on July 10 at Bell, Koodo, TELUS, and Virgin Mobile. The pair of premium, yet affordable Android smartphones are a part of TCL Mobile's official brand introduction into the Canadian market, and leverage TCL's product ecosystem by providing high-resolution displays, a next-generation visual technology, quad rear-camera setup and many other flagship-style features at an attractive price point.
"Following the successful global launch of the TCL 10-Series of smartphones, we are pleased to have the opportunity to work together with longtime partners Bell, Koodo, TELUS, and Virgin Mobile to make the TCL 10 Pro and 10L widely accessible to consumers in Canada," said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL Communication, North America. "As one of the world's largest vertically-integrated consumer electronics brands, TCL can leverage our long history of mobile device and display manufacturing to provide a fantastic and affordable product experience without sacrificing features or quality."
As part of TCL's mission to "Display Greatness," the TCL 10 Pro and 10L utilize the company's television manufacturing experience, touch panels built by TCL, and TCL NXTVISION, a proprietary advanced display and camera visual technology that brings images to life with truer color, clarity and contrast enhancements in real-time. Both devices also come with a real-time SDR to HDR video conversion feature, providing enhancements in highlights, shadows, contrast and color.
TCL 10 Pro: Taking NXTVISION to the Edge with TCL's First Curved AMOLED Display
The TCL 10 Pro features a sleek, TCL-built 6.47-inch (16.4 cm) FHD+ curved AMOLED panel, which delivers sharp resolution and a wide range of colour clarity. The device's sophisticated curved design boasts perfectly symmetrical details, a matte finish on the back for a smooth in-hand feel and an anti-glare screen with a unified, sleek profile. Using a curved display also allows for reduced bezels, achieving a high screen-to-body ratio, and comes with Edge Bar shortcuts that users can quickly access one-handed. An on-display fingerprint reader sits under the screen for rapidly unlocking the phone. Through leveraging TCL's NXTVISION technology to produce accurate colors as well as enhanced image and video quality, the TCL 10 Pro is one of a select group of smartphones that are Netflix-certified to stream HDR10 videos, opening up a wide range of HDR content.
With an array of four rear cameras and a 24MP front-facing camera, imaging on the TCL 10 Pro is a delight. Users have access to a 64MP high-res camera, 2.9μm big pixel low-light video cam, 123-degree super wide-angle camera and macro lens, as well as a hybrid auto focus solution for a fast and crisp shot day or night. Photos and selfies on the TCL 10 Pro are rich in clarity and colour in low light, thanks to AI-powered imaging technology. Videographers will also have options for super low light video and super wide-angle video capabilities. The TCL 10 Pro comes in Ember Gray and will be available at Bell, Koodo, TELUS, and Virgin Mobile starting July 10. Pricing will vary by carrier.
TCL 10L: NXTVISION made Accessible for Everyone
The TCL 10L offers quality features for everyone. It is built with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 processor paired with 6GB RAM and comes with an AI platform to provide optimal performance and low power consumption. The TCL 10L's 6.53-inch (16.6 cm) FHD+ DotchTM display delivers an immersive experience with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and TCL's NXTVISION technology lets users take visuals to the next level with truer colour accuracy and real-time visual enhancements for greater contrast and more crisp details. Like the TCL 10 Pro, the TCL 10L also comes with four rear cameras, along with a 16MP front-facing camera, all powered by AI technology to enhance scenes and objects.
The TCL 10L is designed with comfort and a premium in-hand feel in mind, with eye-catching holographic finishes and glossy, iridescent shine on the back, as well as sleek 3D backing. The TCL 10L comes in Mariana Blue and will be available at Bell, Koodo, TELUS, and Virgin Mobile starting July 10. Pricing will vary by carrier.
To learn more about TCL Mobile devices, including the TCL 10 Series, please visit https://tclcanada.com/ca/products/mobile.
About TCL Communication
TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive portfolio that includes TCL and Alcatel branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.
TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.
Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.
Google, Android, Google Lens and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.