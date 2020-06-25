MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Eyesafe®, the world leader in blue light solutions for the display industry and TCL, a leading display manufacturing company for consumer electronics, announced today that its first displays from its China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) division have met the requirements for Eyesafe Display Certification for Low Blue Light and Color Performance. The testing certification was conducted by TÜV Rheinland, the globally recognized leader in independent third-party testing for manufacturing. The new Eyesafe Display solutions will enable TCL to meet growing demand from leading consumer electronics brands that are incorporating Eyesafe Low Blue Light Safety Requirements into their products, ranging from monitors, laptops, all-in-ones, and other display products.
This announcement comes as screen time has reached an estimated 13 hours per day and as leading consumer electronics brands are stepping up efforts to bring low blue light solutions to the marketplace in response to growing concerns about the impacts of high-energy blue light exposure. Faced with widespread shelter-in-place orders to combat the coronavirus epidemic, millions of people around the globe are now on screens more than ever, which is resulting in increased exposure to high-energy blue light, which growing research suggests presents a variety of health concerns over time.
The Eyesafe Display Standard is the most advanced health and safety requirement for protecting users' eyes from the most toxic regions of blue light while maintaining color integrity. The Eyesafe Display mark is provided once a given product has been tested to ensure that it meets the standard's certification requirements, a process which then enables suppliers to both identify their commitment to consumer and worker health and safety as well as open up their distribution channels to the many consumer-facing brands that are making Eyesafe Display a necessary requirement in their new product development processes.
"TCL CSOT will adhere to the strategy of becoming a global leading intelligent technology company," said TCL founder and Chairman Li Dongsheng. "Announcing that our devices and panels will now meet the best-in-class Eyesafe Display Certification sends an important message to our supply chain partners. This is a very momentous day for our company, and it marks a major achievement by our engineering and products teams."
The Eyesafe Display Standard was developed in partnership with TÜV Rheinland and in consultation with the Eyesafe® Vision Health Advisory Board, a group of leading optometrists and ophthalmologists from across the globe. The standard is the industry's leading low blue light certification that is based on comprehensive clinical health and safety research. The Eyesafe Display Standard is TÜV Rheinland's recommended set of advanced requirements for the information technology industry high-intensity users across Public Sector, Enterprise, and Education verticals.
"We are very pleased to see that TCL CSOT, as one of the world's most important electronics display manufacturers, is making consumer health a priority by taking these steps to adopt the Eyesafe® Display Standard to bring advanced low blue light displays to market," commented Dr. David Friess of the Eyesafe® Vision Health Advisory Board. "Across the globe, the increasing use of displays as people spend larger amounts of time each day using devices and screens for work, education and entertainment has further increased the attention around health and wellness concerns with high-energy blue light."
The Eyesafe Display Standard represents the most comprehensive set of health and safety requirements for low blue light displays to date and were developed with input from leaders in the healthcare community including world-renowned optometrists and ophthalmologists.
