By TCL Electronics

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand, will be back at CES 2022 in-person. As the consumer electronics industry gathers together in Las Vegas again after an all virtual event in 2021, TCL will be showcasing its latest display technology, audiovisual engine, TVs, monitors, mobile devices, AR glasses and home appliances at an interactive booth spanning over 1,600m2(over 17,000 ft2). 

"We are excited to be back at CES 2022 with an amazing interactive TCL booth and proud to be part of this dynamic industry. This year, we are launching our theme #InspireGreatness and as one of the leading consumer electronics brands in the world, and we will continue to help people live, work and play better each and every day, with our products and services," said Juan Du, Chairperson of TCL Electronics.

TCL's offline exhibition will showcase its next-generation technologies, newest products and offer live demonstrations on-site, allowing visitors to experience the aethetics, superior performance and functionality in displays, soundbars, mobile devices, AR glasses, a full range of smart home appliances, and assortment of new TV prototypes. With first-hand opportunities to explore the technology behind TCL innovations, we will also introduce deep learning AI that delivers the next level of image quality.

Visit us at Booth #17017 in the Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 5-8, 2022. TCL will also present online Global and North American Press Announcements respectively on January 4, 2022. Click here for more livestream information.

Follow us on TCL social media channels with #TCLInspireGreatness #TCL_MiniLED #CES2022 for the latest updates during CES 2022.

Twitter: @TCL_TV_Global & @TCL_USA

Facebook: @TCLElectronicsGlobal & @TCLUSA

Instagram: @tclelectronics & @TCL_USA

YouTube: @TCL Electronics & @TCL USA

About TCL

TCL is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-is-returning-to-las-vegas-for-ces-2022-301447239.html

SOURCE TCL Electronics

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.