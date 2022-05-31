Hermes Creative Awards and Communicator Awards recognize TCN for its inaugural consumer survey, placing at both gold and platinum tiers
ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced that it has won three industry awards for its "2021 Consumer Insights about Customer Service" survey. TCN was recognized by 2022 Hermes Creative Awards as a platinum winner in both "Best eBook" and "Best Research/Study" categories. TCN also received a gold award, the highest honor, in "Best Branded Content (eBook)" category for the eBook by 2022 Communicator Awards.
"We're honored to be acknowledged amongst industry-leading peers by Hermes Creative Awards and Communicator Awards for our 2021 consumer survey," said Terrel Bird, CEO and co-founder of TCN. "As we continue to scale our operations and drive innovation for contact center solutions, we're confident that our customer-first approach to gauging industry trends will allow us to stay at the forefront of transformation for the future of the call center and customer experience."
TCN's 2022 Hermes Creative Awards includes two Platinum awards:
Platinum: Best eBook
Platinum: Best Research/Study
TCN's 2022 Communicator Awards include a Gold award:
Gold: Best Branded Content (eBook)
TCN's national survey revealed that Americans overwhelmingly prefer to interact with a live person when dealing with customer service centers. The results also show that companies that prioritize good customer service are likely to be rewarded by consumers with increased brand loyalty and positive online reviews.
The Hermes Creative Awards is one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world, with winners ranging from individuals to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies. The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers. The Communicator Awards are an annual awards program that honors excellence in advertising, marketing, corporate communications and public relations. The competition is judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). This year's program received more than 6,000 total entries. Winners who received this year's highest honor, the Award of Excellence, include PepsiCo, Forbes, BoxMedia, Microsoft, Code Red, GmbH, Comcast and Disney Creative Studios.
To learn more about TCN's "2021 Consumer Insights about Customer Service" survey results, click here.
To view the full survey results, download TCN's eBook, Understanding the Modern Consumer: 2021 Consumer Insights about Customer Service, at https://go.tcn.com/customer-service-survey-results-2021.
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
