ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, today announced the launch of TCN Operator, the next generation of its flagship platform. Built for the modern call center, TCN Operator features an intuitive interface and a comprehensive set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps that all work together to boost agent productivity and improve customer experience.
"TCN Operator is a holistic collection of advanced call center tools that are seamlessly integrated into one cloud-based platform that puts everything in one place and allows monitoring of operations from virtually anywhere," said Jesse Bird, chief technology officer of TCN. "TCN Operator is highly customizable for meeting all the needs of a call center and, when combined with our no-contract promise, provides maximum flexibility in scaling depending on business conditions. We're very excited to launch TCN Operator and help call centers worldwide drive operational efficiency and productivity."
TCN Operator's features include:
- Omnichannel Communications: TCN Operator's omnichannel communications via voice, email and SMS/text provide a seamless, unified experience for call center agents to interact with customers on whichever channel the customer prefers.
- Business Intelligence, Reporting & Analytics: TCN Operator provides a 360-degree view of call center operations to identify anomalies or trends and generate actionable insights for evaluating current operations and optimizing future operations. The advanced search and discovery tools through speech analytics provide insights about recorded agent-consumer interactions.
- Data Management & Compliance: TCN Operator's advanced and secure data management tools streamline call center practices and simplify call recordings and list management. Its suite of compliance tools ensures adherence to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) and other state and federal regulations including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
- Workforce Engagement: TCN Operator provides a streamlined approach to managing all aspects of call center operations including scheduling, forecasting, onboarding and training, evaluating performance and productivity, resolving agent-consumer conflicts and documenting compliance.
- Integration & Automation: TCN Operator seamlessly integrates with third-party services and applications, automating key tasks including automatic dialing, predictive dialing, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) for routing calls and Interactive Voice Messaging (IVM) for surveys and automated payments via portals.
Grounded in TCN's deep understanding of call centers' needs, TCN Operator is built on the company's vast experience in supporting billions of interactions every year between call center agents and customers. TCN Operator is accessible to agents with visual impairments and integrates with leading CRMs and APIs including Salesforce and Zendesk.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's contact center platform features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN's secure platform integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
