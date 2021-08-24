ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, today announced the launch of "The Complete Guide to Managing Call Center Agents," a free online resource for managers.
"Managing a busy call center is no easy task, which is why we've created our online guide to help managers unlock their agents' soft and hard skills that are essential to developing powerful customer experiences," said McKay Bird, chief marketing officer at TCN. "Call center agents are an integral part of customer service and it's vital that they feel valued and acknowledged in order to best serve customers."
TCN's online guide offers numerous strategies and best practices for keeping call center agents engaged and working efficiently. These include onboarding and ongoing training of agents, leveraging automated customer service technology tools, listening to agent feedback, nurturing agent/customer relationships, offering performance incentives, exceeding customer expectations and managing remote and WFH agents.
The guide also takes a deep dive into specific call center software tools, such as Workforce Optimization and Workforce Management, that can assist with agent coaching and agent performance, including the use of Voice and Speech Analytics, Business Intelligence and KPI data. It also highlights the power of gamification in the call center workplace to enhance the daily workflow of call center agents, how to use post-call surveys of customers to generate constructive feedback and how to manage compliance issues, especially the regulations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), through the training and management of agents.
TCN's "The Complete Guide to Managing Call Center Agents" adds to the company's wealth of informational resources on its website for call centers and contact centers, including "Understanding STIR/SHAKEN," a business guide to the new FCC framework for combating illegal caller ID spoofing and "The Complete Guide To TCPA Compliance," as well as case studies, informational videos and white papers.
About TCN, Inc.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for TCN), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE TCN