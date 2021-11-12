ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced its TCN Operator cloud-based call center platform was selected as a finalist in the contact center software category in the 2021 Tech Innovator Awards presented by CRN. The annual awards program spans the IT industry -- including cloud, infrastructure, security, software and devices -- and recognizes products and platforms that offer both strong differentiation and major partner opportunities.
"CRN's annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."
CRN's awards program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories. To determine the 2021 winners from more than 370 nominations, a panel of CRN editors reviewed vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs.
TCN Operator is TCN's next-generation call center platform with a comprehensive suite of automated agent tools and advanced apps for driving efficiency and productivity while improving customer experience. It features an intuitive interface and a comprehensive set of automated agent tools and advanced apps that work together to boost agent productivity, improve customer experience and allow the monitoring of operations from virtually anywhere. It integrates seamlessly with leading CRMs and APIs, and is highly customizable to meet all the needs of a call center. For more information about TCN Operator, go to: https://www.tcn.com/call-center-solutions/overview/.
For more information about the awards program and to view the full list of finalists and winners, go to: https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/ti2021.htm.
About TCN, Inc.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for TCN), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE TCN