At the annual conference, TCN will showcase its suite of compliance tools for its flagship contact center platform, TCN Operator
Created for senior-level collection executives, Collection and Recovery Solutions (CRS) 2022, is a content-rich educational conference that displays the techniques, strategies and resources for maximizing collection and recovery outcomes. It is an invite-only event to enrich the intensity of the conference for the exhibitor, attendee and sponsor alike with an unparalleled learning experience.
In recent months, many regulatory changes have taken place that affect how creditors can contact their borrowers and customers, such as Regulation F (Reg F). Reg F is a set of new rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that primarily serves to address how the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act (FDCPA) applies to the many new forms of communication developed and put into use since the law was first passed in 1977.
During the conference, TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, will highlight the variety of compliance tools available for collection agencies to ensure they stay compliant with Reg F and other rulings. In addition, TCN will also demo its flagship platform, TCN Operator. Built for the modern call center, TCN Operator features an intuitive interface and a comprehensive set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps that all work together to boost agent productivity and improve customer experience.
Date: May 25 - 27, 2022
To learn more about this event, please visit https://collectionrecoverysolutions.com/.
About TCN, Inc.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
