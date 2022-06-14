TCN will offer live, informative demonstrations of its automated agent tools and advanced apps to boost agent productivity and improve customer experience
LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT & WHO
Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas brings together thousands of customer contact, customer experience, technology, marketing and operations professionals to connect over inspiring keynotes, informative case studies, interactive discussions and immersive networking.
TCN, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, will be exhibiting at CCW 2022. During the event, TCN will also offer live demonstrations of its advanced call center software, TCN Operator. Built for contact centers of all sizes, TCN Operator features a holistic collection of advanced call center tools for driving operational efficiency and productivity. TCN Operator's core capabilities include:
- Integrated Infrastructure
- Omnichannel Communications
- Workforce Engagement
- Integration and Automation
- Compliance and Data Management
- Intelligence, Reporting and Analytics
Attendees won't want to miss out on the chance to see these features in action and earn a $25 gift card by tagging TCN in your favorite pictures from CCW with TCN's photo booth.
WHERE
Booth #212
Customer Contact Week (CCW) 2022
Caesars Forum
3911 Koval Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89109
WHEN
June 20-23, 2022
To learn more about this event, please visit https://www.customercontactweekdigital.com/events-customercontactweek
To learn more about TCN Operator, please visit https://www.tcn.com/call-center-solutions/overview/
For members of the media interested in speaking with a member of TCN during the conference, please contact Jodie Booras at 619-564-9306 and jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com.
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs), and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums, or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics, and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
Media Contact
Jodie Booras, Gabriel Marketing Group (For TCN), 619-564-9306, jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group (For TCN)