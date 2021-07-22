ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
Welcoming back members to in-person education and networking, ACA International Convention & Expo 2021 will take place July 28-30, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Founded in 1939, the Association of Credit and Collections Professionals (ACA) brings together third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors and vendor affiliates, representing more than 230,000 industry employees.
The three-day event will hit on many of the pressing topics in the credit and collections industry today, such as contacting consumers post-COVID, implications of STIR/SHAKEN and other compliance considerations, and the use of AI and other technologies in the call centers.
During the expo, TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, will demo and highlight the next generation of its flagship platform, TCN Operator, which was released in May 2021. Built for the modern call center and particularly comprehensive for the credit and collections industry, TCN Operator features an intuitive interface and a comprehensive set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps that all work together to boost agent productivity and improve customer experience.
In addition to providing an overview of TCN Operator, TCN will dive into the specifics of their compliance suite with features like Natural Language Compliance (NLC), an intuitive, natural language tool that enables contact centers and compliance officers to create and add customizable rules that fit the compliance needs of any ongoing campaign. TCN will also demo Manual Approved Calling (MAC), which allows a subset of agents to approve outgoing calls for a specific group of agents. TCN will also walk attendees through TCN's automation technology and how it can save time and money and reduce the occurrences of errors for call centers.
WHERE
Booth #321
ACA International Convention & Expo 2021
Caesars Palace Las Vegas
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
WHEN
Date: July 28 - 30, 2021
About TCN, Inc.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
