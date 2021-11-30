ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today celebrates its four accolades earned in the 2021 MarCom Awards, an annual international competition that recognizes excellence in marketing and communications. TCN won Platinum awards, the competition's top prize, in two categories, digital media and publicity, and Gold awards for digital media and public relations.
The Platinum awards include:
- Best Digital Media: E-book - Understanding the Modern Consumer, TCN's e-book takes a deep dive into the results of its 2021 customer service survey, where it was revealed that consumers overwhelmingly prefer to interact with a live person in customer service situations.
- Best Publicity: Newspaper placement - A feature story in The Los Angeles Times titled, "Some companies think customers are OK with lousy service. Think again," which included key points and insights from TCN's 2021 customer service survey; the story was syndicated nationally to other publications, generating more than four billion total impressions.
The Gold awards include:
- Best Digital Media: B2B website - TCN's redesigned company website that features compelling content and eye-catching design.
- Best PR: Research study - TCN's 2021 consumer survey surveyed 1,000 adults in the United States in May 2021 to gather insights into consumer behavior and preferences in the face of an unpredictable 2020.
"We're honored to be recognized by the MarCom awards for our team's hard work, dedication and creativity over the past year," said McKay Bird, marketing director at TCN. "We are committed to serving our customers by creating the most comprehensive, creative and informative resources and we appreciate this recognition from our industry peers."
The 2021 MarCom Awards competition received more than 6,500 entries from throughout the U.S., Canada, and dozens of other countries from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
