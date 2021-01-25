TATA_CONSULTANCY_SERVICES_Logo.jpg
By Tata Consultancy Services

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that its AI-powered retail merchandizing and supply chain optimization software suite, TCS Optumera™, has been Highly Commended in the category 'Best Enterprise AI Solution' at The AIconics Awards.

The AIconics Awards recognize industry leaders across a broad spectrum of AI technologies, and feature more than 340 entries in 14 categories. The award for Best Enterprise AI Solution recognizes leading companies that build and apply the most innovative and effective AI solutions – in any industry.

TCS Optumera helps retailers make data-driven merchandizing and supply chain decisions regarding right-sizing store space, shopper centric omni-channel assortment, pricing strategies and compliance. Leveraging the power of AI and the TCS Algo Retail™ framework, TCS Optumera continuously analyzes more than 1,000 factors that impact key performance indicators to deliver cross-channel recommendations for optimization. Fortune 500 companies that have deployed TCS Optumera have seen a 3% to 5% increase in sales, 30% to 50% reduction in time spent, and 20 to 30% decrease in costs.

"Retailers leveraging the AI-driven optimization solution TCS Optumera are being rewarded with the agility, flexibility and data-driven insights needed to quickly respond to the drastic shifts happening across business and shopping behaviors," said Shankar Narayanan, Business Group Head, Retail, CPG, Travel & Hospitality, TCS. "This AIconics Award recognition is a strong validation of our deep domain expertise, global scale and investments in AI solutions that transform the way retailers operate to gain competitive advantage."

The TCS Algo Retail framework, enables retailers to seamlessly integrate and orchestrate data flows across the retail value chain, harnessing the power of analytics, AI and machine learning to unlock exponential business value. TCS Algo Retail suite includes Optumera and TCS OmniStore™, a unified commerce platform.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)  
Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 469,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

TCS Retail Media Contact

Dennis Roman

Email: dennis.roman@tcs.com | Phone: +1 561 865 3339

Rolly Sitani

Email: rolly.sitani@tcs.com | Phone: +44 7799533372

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific

Email: charlene.lee@tcs.com | Phone: +65 9138 4370

Australia and New Zealand

Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com | Phone: +61 422 989 682

Benelux

Email: joost.galema@tcs.com | Phone: +31 615 903387

Canada

Email: tia.thomas@tcs.com | Phone: +1 647 790 7602 

Europe

Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com | Phone: +46 723 989 188

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com | Phone: +91 22 6778 9960 
 Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com| Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Middle East & Africa

Email: s.hasneen@tcs.com | Phone: +971567471988

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com | Phone: +81 80-2115-0989

Latin America

Email: martin.karich@tcs.com | Phone: +569 6170 9013

Nordics

Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com | Phone: +46 70 317 80 24

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com | Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA

Email: william.thomas@tcs.com  | Phone: +1 203-984-3978

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.