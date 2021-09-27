ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TDD, a premier public safety consultancy and solution integrator, today announced it will be participating in the IWCE Connecting Critical Communications conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center this week. Participants of each session will walk away with real world insight into how interoperability has impacted public safety along with its challenges and opportunities.
Included in the agenda:
- Robert LeGrande, Founder & CEO will be contributing to Monday's line-up at the Flavors of Interoperability: Not Just for Voice Anymore panel, where he will be sharing his expertise on how true interoperability looks and its importance of overcoming its complex challenges. (Monday, September 27; 2:30pm-5:30pm; Rm W229)
- Michael McMenamin, Sr. Legal Consultant is a participant of the Public-safety Spectrum Issues panel where he will be discussing developing policies and their impacts on public safety. (Wednesday, September 29; 10:15am-11:30am; Rm W232)
- Colonel Frank Milstead (retired), Sr. Public Safety Subject Matter Expert (SME) will be providing his insights at the How Wearable Devices are Transforming Public Safety panel, discussing the different types of technology and how they can help save even more lives. (Wednesday, September 29; 2:45pm-4:00pm; Rm W233)
- Steve Miller, CTO will be participating in the Data Interoperability: More Critical Than Ever panel, discussing how different types of information, whether text, data, photo or video can be challenging, but achievable, in a truly interoperable solution. (Wednesday, September 29; 4:30pm-5:45pm; Rm W231)
Also, in attendance and available for briefings and meetings on public safety communications:
- Colonel Ken Morckel (retired), Senior VP, Public Safety Services
- Colonel John O'Rourke (retired), Senior Public Safety SME
- Lt. Colonel Tom Sands (retired), Senior Public Safety SME
Join these sessions or contact TDD's experts at the show to learn more about TDD's holistic solutions that enhance public safety while improving public trust.
The IWCE 2021 Connecting Critical Communications conference and expo will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Sessions begin on Monday, September 27 through Thursday, September 30.
Founded in 2007, TDD - registered MBE and SBA 8(a) - is a global premier public safety and public sector consultancy and solution integration firm. TDD is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia with offices and team members across the USA, Jamaica, and Bermuda. At our core, our team's passion is to support and safeguard communities, drive Comprehensive Cross-Carrier Interoperability (C3i), and integrate technological solutions that enhance public safety while improving public trust.
