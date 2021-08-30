WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for TE Connectivity (TE), a global leader in connectivity and sensors, expands its range of harsh environment Dynamic Series connector solutions with the manufacturer's Dynamic 8000 series and Mini Series.
TE Connectivity's Dynamic Series connector solutions range from signal level circuitry to power circuit connectivity – all in a ruggedized, industrialized package. Equipped with a robust housing structure and high-quality crimp contact system, these wire-to-board, wire-to-panel and wire-to-wire connectors offer diverse housings that meet the harsh requirements of many industrial applications.
The Dynamic D8000 is a new high-current pluggable connector in TE's Dynamic Series, inheriting features like an audible lock design and crimping contacts. Dynamic D8000 connectors carry currents as high as 100 A per pin for wire-to-wire and 90 A for wire-to-board -- making them suitable for power supply systems in industries like battery test equipment, battery management systems, factory automation and robotics. In addition, they have a rated voltage of 1000V AC/DC and can withstand voltages of up to 3000V AC.
The Mini Dynamic Series has a lower profile than the existing Dynamic D1000, providing extra valuable space on the board. The protective latching concept helps to prevent accidental unlatching with a transitional sinking surface. Designed to perform to LV 214 test requirements, Mini Dynamic Series connectors also feature high-temperature nylon housings to permit reflow soldering -- ultimately speeding up system assembly and lowering total costs.
The Dynamic Series product portfolio is designed for high-density signal and power control system applications where space constraints are of particular concern. Target applications include PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers) and other I/O devices, servo drives, industrial automation and controls, industrial robotics, instrumentation and test equipment, building/factory automation and material handling.
