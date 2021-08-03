HUNT VALLEY, Md., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sylvan Learning, the leading provider of supplemental and enrichment education for students in grade K-12 with more than 750 points of presence worldwide, has hit record-high mid-year growth with 32 new franchise partners, seven new locations and eight existing owner expansions.
As teachers increasingly leave traditional classrooms behind in order to partner with the innovative personal education brand, that momentum is expected to continue throughout 2021, said Sylvan Learning CEO John McAuliffe.
"We're honored that so many teachers are choosing Sylvan as their next career path," McAuliffe said. "Sylvan's personalized teaching model allows them to continue their mission to change the lives of students in their communities as they bring them the gift of education."
For many former public school educators, Sylvan Learning also offers a solution to quality-of-life issues that COVID-19 only exacerbated. Low pay, overcrowded classrooms, inadequate school funding and personal health concerns amid the pandemic prompted nearly a third of teachers to say they were thinking about quitting or retiring, according to a recent report conducted by Horace Mann Educators Corporation and published by CNBC.
But for Jason Blanshine, a former special education teacher in Delaware who became a Sylvan Learning franchisee in 2020, Sylvan's effective learning model is what ultimately convinced him to partner with the brand.
"The core of the teaching made me most excited," Blanshine said. "It brings the fun back to teaching, without all the extra things you're asked of in a public school setting. It allows you to focus more on the student and provides me with a career, rather than just a tutoring side job."
The results of Sylvan's proprietary Sylvan Method™ — developed through academic research, years of teaching experience and technology — speak for themselves. Based on independent research, Sylvan students see up to three times more academic growth than other students. Sylvan's Personalized Tutoring programs guarantee progress. The brands' proprietary software, SylvanSync™, allows Sylvan teachers to engage and motivate with adaptive lessons and a personal learning plan for each child.
With students across the country falling an estimated four to 12 months behind due to COVID-related learning loss, Sylvan's individualized learning method is playing a key role in filling that void.
Michigan-based Sylvan franchisee Jessica Rollins, a former teacher who now owns four Sylvan Learning locations, is currently playing a hands-on, in-person role at local schools, where she's working with small groups of up to eight students.
"While public school teachers are required to teach the curriculum designed for their specific grade, we're able to take grade level completely out of the equation," Rollins said. "Sylvan's model allows us to meet students exactly where they're at."
As families, schools and teachers increasingly turn to Sylvan Learning as a solution, the brand's extraordinary mid-year growth is expected to reach a new milestone by the end of the year as the brand continues to expand.
"There has never been a better time to partner with Sylvan Learning," McAuliffe said. "At a time when demand for our services is unprecedented, Sylvan Learning's system is stronger, more nimble and more united than ever. We are excited to find new partners who want to make a difference in their communities and in the lives of their students."
ABOUT SYLVAN LEARNING
With more than 40 years of experience and more than 750 points of presence throughout North America, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses — and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses.
