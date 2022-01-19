LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teachers1on1™, a new on-demand performance learning platform, launches today to provide one-on-one live online lessons to K-12 students via highly accredited teachers. The platform, which caters to students of all learning levels and across a range of academic subjects, comes as the demand for one-on-one support continues to rise from families experiencing long-term learning disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as many students nationwide return for winter instruction from the holiday break.
"We are excited to officially launch Teachers1on1 during such a pivotal moment for education and technology. Whether your child wants to further explore specific subjects or needs additional learning, our team of caring, vetted educators give you the peace of mind you need to know that the most important people in your life are getting the support they need to succeed," says Henry Hsiao, CEO of Teachers1on1. "Our focus is to provide the best educational outcomes for all students through access to high-quality teachers utilizing purpose-built technology."
Teachers1on1™ empowers students to achieve their full potential, offering access to top-quality, certified educators, and superior technology. While Teachers1on1™ serves all students in grades K-12, its primary focus is to expand academic opportunities, equity and learning outcomes within grades 3-8—a demographic often underserved by tools to improve academic performance. Teachers1on1™ aims to redress educational inequity by increasing access to high-quality teachers for all students, grounded in the belief that students can achieve dramatic improvement when provided with personalized academic support by qualified teachers.
"The Teachers1on1 platform is launching at a moment when so many schools and families are concerned about stanching Covid-associated learning loss," says Christopher Lohse, Teachers1on1 Chief Academic Officer and former teacher. "Research strongly suggests replacing the average tutor with a trained, qualified teacher will cut the requisite tutoring time for student catch-up early in half. We strongly believe in the power of teachers to help improve learning efficacy for all students, both immediately and over time."
Beginning with a platform-based quiz designed to collect key insights on educational needs, Teachers1on1™ matches students with certified instructors across a range of disciplines, including subjects within Math, Language Arts, Science, Social Sciences, History and Foreign Language. Students will receive personalized sessions, expert academic support and access to the full suite of proprietary tools and key features, including an interactive virtual whiteboard with integrated video chat to facilitate sessions and review assignments, screen-sharing to collaborate in real-time, file-sharing, chat, and the ability to revisit lessons at any time with lesson replay, which provides a full video recording of every session. Students can also download files that were marked up during lessons, or upload completed homework assignments post-lesson. Additional features include:
1.) Secure & Accessible Classroom: Offering a safe and secure way to connect with live video for face-to-face learning, this flagship feature is loaded with powerful real-time collaboration tools, accessible from any browser on desktop, laptop or tablet.
2.) Explore & Discover: Parents can browse the Teachers1on1 network of first-class teachers to review credentials, verified reviews, intro videos, chat with teachers for free, and search to filter by grade level and subject matter, availability, budget, and top-ratings.
3.) Trust & Transparency: The platform offers simple pay-as-you-go pricing for high-dosage tutoring that fits a x range of budgets and needs. Each teacher's rates are clearly posted to their profiles to eliminate guesswork and ensure the right fit.
"Teachers1on1™ creates a seamless experience for teaching, offering an organized and easy-to-use classroom environment that allows teachers to effectively interact with students in a one-on-one virtual setting," says Lauren Del Luca, an educator on Teachers1on1™. "For kids who might be struggling in school, Teachers1on1 is the best option for academic success, making learning a fun and interactive experience for all students who need the supplemental support."
Unlike existing tutoring services on the market, Teachers1on1™ educators are all accredited and licensed teachers, endorsed by teachers' unions, districts and governments, and who have passed an extensive vetting and interview process. These certified educators have the proper training, tools, frameworks and subject matter expertise to quickly identify and adjust for knowledge gaps and areas of struggle for students, while peer tutors often lack the experience and skills to course correct with a student in real-time.
Teachers who are approved and onboarded to the platform can determine their preferred offerings including, length of session (30 or 60-minute), subject matter, grade level, schedules and rates, from $30 per 30-minute session.
Teachers1on1™ is guided by an experienced team of advisors who are deeply committed to improving the academic success of students through teacher expertise, with members including John Danielson, former Chief of Staff for the U.S. Department of Education; State Teacher of the Year Award Winners Dr. Cicely Woodard (Tennessee) and Dr. Richard Warren, Jr. (Maryland); Katherine Merseth, former Executive Director of Harvard Teacher Education Program; and former Seattle School Superintendent Denise Juneau.
About Teachers 1on1
The Teachers1on1™ performance learning platform sets the standard for measurable academic results. Give your student the 1on1 advantage, with live online lessons from our community of first-class, accredited teachers.
Teachers1on1™ offers a diagnostic approach to accelerate student learning, with high-dosage 1on1 tutoring in a dynamic virtual classroom environment, led by rigorously qualified teachers.
We are committed to expanding access to quality K-12 education and improving long-term learning efficacy for all students. Our comprehensive, hybrid learning solution is powered by data-driven insights and designed for maximum impact.
Learn more at http://www.teachers1on1.com
