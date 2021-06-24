ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Threat intelligence firm Team Cymru has announced the dates and location of its next Regional Internet Security Conference (RISE USA) in Las Vegas on September 29th and 30th. The Team Cymru RISE and Underground Economy series of conferences happen yearly, with three RISE events around the globe and an annual Underground Economy conference in Strasbourg, France.
These events are academic in nature, consisting of confidential case studies and workshops from private sector security analysts and law enforcement worldwide. The conversation centers on external threat hunting, threat intelligence and cybercrime. Attendance is restricted to verified industry peers and detectives, and those wanting to attend need to apply for admittance.
Sessions at RISE USA will include case studies from the analysts and investigators responsible for thwarting recent high-profile cyber attacks, as well as those who orchestrated massive, transcontinental botnet and dark web takedowns. Due to the nature of the event agenda details and participant information is withheld and no media admitted.
"We have been hosting our RISE and Underground Economy events, since 2008," commented Steve Santorelli, Director of Intelligence and Outreach at Team Cymru. "We have a community of thousands of industry professionals who want to take advantage of these opportunities to network and receive insights on cyber threats and critical investigations that happen throughout the year. So, we're very happy to return to these face-to-face conferences after a long hiatus due to the pandemic."
Sponsors of these events include companies such as Cisco, CityLink Telecommunications, Google, ICANN, Intel471, JP Morgan Chase, and Walmart.
About Team Cymru
Since 2005, Team Cymru's mission has been to save and improve human lives by working with public and private sector analyst teams, enabling them to track and take down threat actors, criminals, terrorists and human traffickers around the globe. The company delivers comprehensive visibility into global cyber threat activity and is a key source of intelligence for many cyber security and threat intelligence vendors. Its Community Services division provides no-cost threat detection, DDoS mitigation and threat intelligence to network operators, hosting providers and more than 130 CSIRT teams across 86+ countries. Enterprise security teams rely on its Pure Signal™ platform for on-demand access to global internet traffic telemetry, which allows them to see what's happening virtually anywhere across the internet with a clarity similar to that of their own internal network telemetry. With this visibility, they close detection gaps, accelerate incident response, and get ahead of critical, recurring threats – mapping and monitoring threat infrastructures around the world and blocking attacks before they are launched. For more information visit https://team-cymru.com/
