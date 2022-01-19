ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Team Cymru announced a valuable update to its Unwanted Traffic Removal Service (UTRS), which is a global DDoS mitigation collaborative, comprised of more than a thousand network operators around the world. UTRS notifies ISPs and other network operators which traffic to block in the event of a DDoS attack on any one of its global members' networks.
Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attackers aim to bring down a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming their target system or its network infrastructure with Internet traffic. The UTRS collaborative was created to address the attacks that overwhelm certain core infrastructure of the Internet.
When only one Internet service provider (ISP) null routes (or removes) incoming DDoS traffic, the attack is not stopped. The traffic is still impacting network operators as it traverses the Internet. This degrades their bandwidth and impacts their customers or employees.
However, when network operators null route in concert with each other, the attack can be stopped closer to its source and more of the route it would have taken is protected. This improves performance on the member networks.
Frequently, stopping these attacks involves null routing (removing) all traffic to a customer's service. For example, the website of a small credit union may be taken down when attacks impact other network resources. "When an entire network suffers due to attacks against one customer, sometimes it makes sense to take down the attacked customer to keep the rest of the network up," explained James Shank, Chief Architect of Community Services and Senior Security Evangelist.
The UTRS 2.0 enhancement allows members to stop DDoS attacks with more precise targeting of only the malicious traffic. So not only are they keeping their network infrastructure up and running, but they often can protect their clients' applications and services, as well.
"ISPs and hosting providers are not the only network operators on the Internet," stated Steve Santorelli, Team Cymru Fellow and Head of the company's Community Services division. "Global 2000 companies and universities often operate their own networks and would benefit from being part of this collaborative effort. The more operators involved, the more Internet we can free from this malicious traffic, and the more we can prevent costly damages for our Internet users."
Unwanted Traffic Removal Service Version 2 Enhancements
-FlowSpec rules: Creates fine grained control capabilities, allowing matches on ports and protocol combinations instead of just IP addresses.
-Allow IPv4 /25 and IPv6 /49 advertisements: Allows networks to defend against carpet bombing style attacks by requesting larger portions of their address space to be blocked.
-IPv6 support: Allows networks to defend against IPv6 attack traffic. Redundant peering sessions. Redundant peering sessions, prevent single points of failure in your security framework.
-ROAs are honored: Since we validate ROAs, we support BGP-triggered DDoS mitigation service providers, allowing your service providers to defend themselves and craft the most optimal rules.
About Team Cymru
Since 2005, Team Cymru's mission has been to save and improve lives by working with security teams around the world, enabling them to track and disrupt the most advanced bad actors and malevolent infrastructures. The company delivers comprehensive visibility into global cyber threats and is the key source of intelligence for many cyber security and threat intelligence vendors. Enterprise security teams rely on our Pure Signal™ platform to close detection gaps, accelerate incident response, and detect threats and vulnerabilities across entire enterprises and third-party ecosystems. Its Community Services division provides no-cost threat detection, DDoS mitigation, and threat intelligence to network operators, hosting providers, and more than 140 CSIRT teams across 86+ countries. For more information visit https://team-cymru.com/.
