OAK GROVE, Ky., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 13th Annual Spring into Summer Festival Salutes Ft. Campbell (take 2) will take place May 29th & 30th, 2021. Activities will run Saturday, May 29th, from 12 pm-9 pm, and Sunday, May 30th, from 12 pm-6 pm. On May 29th, at precisely 6:45 pm, Team Fastrax™ will begin their aerial skydive performance with a 2,000 square foot American Flag and the PowMia, Purple Heart, and Gold Star flags, as well as streamers with colored smoke. A total of 6 professional skydivers will jump out of a plane and reverently display these flags upon their descent. It will be a patriotic display like none other.
According to the Visit Oak Grove KY website, the Chart-Topping Country Quintet LANCO will take the stage at the Viceroy Performing Arts Center (Amphitheater) in Oak Grove Saturday, May 29th, 2021, at 7:00 pm. Preventative measures such as hand sanitization, and social distancing will be encouraged. Walkways will be one-way only and marked by arrows along the paths. All vendors will be spaced 6 feet apart, 6 feet off the walkway, and they are expected to sanitize their areas frequently. Seating at all stage shows, food tents, and concert areas will be marked for social distancing as well. The amusement company has their own covid-19 procedures & standards which the governor's office has approved.
John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™ said, "We are honored to be part of this amazing event. Spring into Summer Festival is fun and family-friendly, and we love that they are paying tribute to our soldiers at Fort Campbell."
For more information on the Spring Into Summer Festival Salutes Fort Campbell, visit their website.
Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated to Army Capt. Daniel W. Eggers, who Died May 29th, 2004, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. For more information on Army Capt. Daniel W. Eggers, visit the Military Times website.
ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™
Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives worldwide for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.
ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®
SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.
