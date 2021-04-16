SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brava Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Brava Real Estate, a top-ranked team known for providing exceptional, high-touch service and in-depth market analysis, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Brava Real Estate was founded by Sherri Howe, a veteran agent since 2007 who is consistently ranked in the top 1% of San Francisco real estate agents. Serving a diverse range of clients in San Francisco and Marin County, Howe and her seasoned team employ data-driven, detailed analysis to ensure buyers and sellers have all the information they need to make the best possible decisions. Known for integrity, transparency, and outstanding, highly personalized customer service, the Brava Real Estate team has achieved remarkable results for their clients, as evidenced by the firm's 85% repeat and referral rate.
Partnering with Side will ensure Brava Real Estate remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Brava Real Estate agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"I chose to partner with Side because it strikes the perfect balance," said Howe. "By having seasoned real estate professionals at the top alongside other experts in their fields — such as tech, marketing, and branding — Side provides the foundation upon which Brava Real Estate can grow and prosper in exactly the way I would like."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Brava Real Estate
Brava Real Estate provides comprehensive services to a diverse range of buyers and sellers throughout San Francisco and Marin County. Combining data-driven analysis with deep market insight, the Brava Real Estate team offers complete transparency, trusted advice, and most importantly, a personalized, white-glove approach that fosters long-term client relationships. To learn more, visit bravare.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
