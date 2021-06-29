MISSION VIEJO, Calif, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeamLogic IT Assists with Booming Cloud Essentials Services for Businesses
Today's remote workforce environment requires the adoption of reliable, secure and affordable cloud solutions.
In the face of today's fast-moving, increasingly complex technology landscape, companies cannot ignore the accelerated need for cloud computing. TeamLogic IT, a national provider of managed IT services and computer support for businesses, offers several layers of essential cloud services for clients. These services allow employees to work anytime, anywhere, across multiple devices.
"Now more than ever, cloud solutions have become the enabler to support an effective remote workforce environment," said Dan Shapero, president and COO of TeamLogic, Inc. "The 2020 pandemic created the fast-tracked work-from-home (WFH), work-from-anywhere (WFA), phenomenon that we expect to persist."
According to William Blair's "MSP Market: Entering the Golden Age," the cloud model has tremendous appeal to businesses due to its agility, elasticity and consumption-based pricing. Gartner Research predicts that the worldwide market for public cloud services will top $331 billion by 2022. MarketsandMarkets finds even greater optimism in the virtual technologies segment, expecting global cloud computing to reach more than $600 billion by 2023.
TeamLogic IT provides essential cloud solutions that include, M365, file sync and share, SaaS protection and cloud monitoring. These can be bundled with managed IT services and offered with other popular cloud services.
Shapero continued, "With employees working outside the security perimeter of businesses, the demand for cloud solutions is strong. Our technology advisors are available to help businesses find a tailored cloud solution. They help determine what applications to move to the cloud and what to keep on premise, making the power of the cloud work for each business, whether it's a public, private or a hybrid cloud solution."
Jim Summers, owner of TeamLogic IT in Scottsdale, AZ, said, "Post pandemic companies had to deal with many technical hurdles that translated into risk that they did not know they had and do not want to encounter again. The opportunity for those of us with the requisite cloud skills is huge as we can package our proposals as value propositions that mitigate these risks. We have both cloud clients and on-premise clients, and cloud clients have considerably less issues."
TeamLogic IT serves the technology needs of companies of all sizes, and is uniquely focused on proactive, preventative and responsive IT delivered with the highest commitment to quality customer service. The organization provides managed IT services either as an outsourced partner or by providing supplemental support to existing IT departments. TeamLogic IT focuses on business first, then technology, so that its end-to-end solution fits the needs of any organization.
TeamLogic IT was named Channel Futures 2020 MSP of the Year, was on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® and in the magazine's list of fastest growing franchises.
