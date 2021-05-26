MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeamLogic IT Increases Nationwide Expansion as MSP Market Said to Enter Golden Age in the Next Decade Information technology company among fastest-growing franchises nationwide.
TeamLogic IT, a leading managed services provider (MSP), has had network office growth of 65% from 2017 to 2020, and network revenue increased by 101%. Today, TeamLogic IT has 229 locations across the country, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company opened 28 offices in 2020 alone.
"We started 2021 with a sizeable backlog of new offices to open, demonstrating strong demand for our brand," said Dan Shapero, president and COO of TeamLogic, Inc. "Our continued growth during the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the will and determination of our entrepreneurial franchisees."
TeamLogic IT has expanded into the following cities in 2021:
- Nashville, TN
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Jacksonville, FL
- Kent and SeaTac, WA
- Summerlin, NV
- Mamaroneck, NY
- Spokane, WA
- Brownsville, TX
- Pleasant Grove, UT
- Centennial, CO
- Clayton, MO
- Clearwater, FL
According to William Blair's "MSP Market: Entering the Golden Age, it is believed that "the confluence of customer demand for MSP services and substantial capital being brought to bear in the space will result in a golden age for the MSP market in the next decade."
TeamLogic IT serves the technology needs of companies of all sizes, and is uniquely focused on proactive, preventative and responsive IT delivered with the highest commitment to quality customer service. The organization focuses on business first, then technology, so that its end-to-end solution fits the needs of any organization.
TeamLogic IT ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, has been recognized as the Channel Futures 2020 MSP of the Year and made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company was named a "recession proof" business by Franchise Business Review and continues to be attractive to entrepreneurs looking to start their own business even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About TeamLogic IT
TeamLogic IT is a national provider of technology solutions that businesses rely on for best-in-class managed IT services. Local offices provide companies of all sizes with the IT support they need to minimize downtime and improve productivity. Services include proactive cybersecurity protection, cloud computing, backup and disaster recovery and business continuity. With more than 225 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT fills the void in the marketplace for a trusted technology advisor.
The TeamLogic IT franchise opportunity appeals to entrepreneurial executives with experience in technology, business and sales management. Interested parties are encouraged to visit http://www.teamlogicfranchising.com.
