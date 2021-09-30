MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Sept 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeamLogic IT, a leading managed services provider (MSP), has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's greatest dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. TeamLogic IT ranks No. 4119 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, No. 8 in the Pacific region and No. 7 in California.
This is the fifth consecutive year TeamLogic IT has appeared on the list. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. TeamLogic IT has a three-year revenue growth of 104%, and the company exceeded $100M in network sales in April 2021, showing a growth in network sales of more than 24% from June 2020 to June 2021.
Dan Shapero, president and COO of TeamLogic, Inc. said, "TeamLogic IT is honored to be recognized on this prestigious list, and as one of the industry's top managed IT service providers. Our entire suite of offices around the country are committed to providing reliable, secure and affordable technology solutions to companies of all sizes."
TeamLogic IT serves the technology needs of companies of all sizes, and is uniquely focused on proactive, preventative and responsive IT delivered with the highest commitment to quality customer service. The organization focuses on business first, then technology, so that its end-to-end solution fits the needs of any organization.
About TeamLogic IT
TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed services, IT security, business continuity, cloud services, mobility solutions, unified communications and consulting and support. With more than 225 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime and improve productivity. TeamLogic IT is owned by Franchise Services, Inc. (FSI), a franchise management company that also owns the franchise brands Sir Speedy, PIP Printing and Signal Graphics. For more information, visit http://www.TeamLogicIT.com.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
