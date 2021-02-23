MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeamLogic IT Ranked as Top Franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly-Competitive 42nd Annual Franchise 500®
Information technology franchise joins top Entrepreneur franchise list for sixth consecutive year.
TeamLogic IT recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranked TeamLogic IT as 200 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.
"Above everything, our franchisees are the real reason for our success," said TeamLogic, Inc. President and COO Dan Shapero. "Due to our managed services model and the best-in-class service our franchisees provide to each and every one of their clients, we are posed for significant growth in new locations and sales for the coming year."
"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."
From 2017 to 2020, locations within the TeamLogic IT network grew by 65%, and network revenue increased by 101%. The company continues to evolve its offerings as technology changes. "Companies are relying on their IT more than ever before. The beauty of the subscription model is recurring revenue," said Shapero.
In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.
Over its 42 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. TeamLogic IT's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.
TeamLogic IT has also been recognized as the Channel Futures 2020 MSP of the Year and made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company was named a "recession proof" business by Franchise Business Review and continues to be attractive to entrepreneurs looking to start their own business even during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the company expanded its footprint across the country to include more than 200 locations.
TeamLogic IT serves the technology needs of companies of all sizes, and is uniquely focused on proactive, preventative and responsive IT delivered with the highest commitment to quality customer service. The organization focuses on business first, then technology, so that its end-to-end solution fits the needs of any organization.
About TeamLogic IT
TeamLogic IT is a national provider of technology solutions that businesses rely on for best-in-class managed IT services. Local offices provide companies of all sizes with the IT support they need to minimize downtime and improve productivity. Services include proactive cybersecurity protection, cloud computing, backup and disaster recovery and business continuity. With 200 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT fills the void in the marketplace for a trusted technology advisor.
The TeamLogic IT franchise opportunity appeals to entrepreneurial executives with experience in technology, business and sales management. Interested parties are encouraged to visit http://www.teamlogicfranchising.com.
Contact: Denise Denton, Vice President, Marketing (ddenton@teamlogicit.com) at 949-582-6300, or Dan Shapero, President (dshapero@teamlogicit.com) or visit http://www.TeamLogicIT.com, or http://www.teamlogicfranchising.com.
Media Contact
Denise Denton, TeamLogic, Inc., 949-348-5141, ddenton@teamlogicit.com
SOURCE TeamLogic, Inc.