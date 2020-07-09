TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions, announced a new integration with Elo, a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, and the EloView SaaS platform for device management, enabling users to remotely control Elo-based digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and self-service devices. TeamViewer adds one-to-one device troubleshooting power to EloView's content and device management capabilities for thousands of devices.
EloView customers can remotely deploy and securely manage their entire network of Android-powered Elo devices – for one to thousands of devices at a time. From deploying content and managing settings to maintaining the operating system, technical staff can leverage EloView to increase uptime and security. With this integration, TeamViewer adds the capability to remotely troubleshoot devices including the ability to make changes during a live session at the device level – all without leaving the EloView platform. This provides remote technicians the visibility to understand what's happening on a specific device and the power to fix it without requiring an onsite attendant. TeamViewer also provides chat (for attended devices), device diagnostics, and push/pull of WiFi settings.
"The pandemic has highlighted how critical remote device access is for protecting people and limiting exposure from person-to-person interactions," said Frank Lung, senior product manager at Elo. "For Elo customers looking to reopen quickly and safely, the integration with TeamViewer adds a powerful support mechanism as they strive to deploy technology that minimizes the amount of manual and on-site support required."
Benefits of this integration to existing TeamViewer customers include:
- Easy setup and activation of remote-control functionality on Elo-enrolled devices
- Remote control access to any enrolled Elo device with one click directly from within EloView
- Technical issue troubleshooting, reducing the need for onsite technicians
"Elo is an important integration partner for TeamViewer, with organizations around the world using Elo's modular platform to enable interactive solutions at retail stores, restaurants, museums and other high-traffic venues," said Constantin Falcoianu, director of business development at TeamViewer. "Joint customers will be able to kickstart the integration easily and begin enjoying the benefits of remotely accessing and controlling all the devices they manage, at any location."
With this integration, the remote management capability in EloView acts as a catalyst to open a TeamViewer session – no onsite technician approval required – streamlining the process, saving time and decreasing the need for local support. To enable, customers connect to TeamViewer from within the EloView portal and select the device groups they want to access remotely. EloView will automatically deploy and initialize the TeamViewer agent on target devices. A remote-control option appears in the EloView device settings page. To learn more, visit TeamViewer.com/en/integrations/eloview.
About TeamViewer
As a leading global provider of remote connectivity solutions, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control, and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind. By innovating with cutting-edge yet easy-to-deploy Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) implementations, the company enables businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; up to 45 million devices are online at the same time. Founded in 2005, in Göppingen, Germany, the company employs more than 800 people in offices across Europe, the United States, and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to TeamViewer.com and follow us on social media.
About Elo
As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. We have deployed more than 25 million installations in over 80 countries. A new Elo touchscreen is installed every 21 seconds, on average, somewhere in the world. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's broad portfolio allows our customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from 10 to 70 inches. Configure with our unique Elo Edge Connect peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView®, a secure, cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.
Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, gaming machines, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com.
