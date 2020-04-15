TAMPA, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer®, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions, announced today that its Augmented reality-based TeamViewer Pilot has now been updated to leverage the LiDAR Scanner in the new Apple iPad Pro.
TeamViewer Pilot enables experts to remotely guide users through complex operations via live camera-sharing, 3D space mapping, 3D Augmented Reality objects and pointers, supplemented by voice and on-screen annotations. Organizations using this app get a much higher first call resolution rate, faster problem resolution, reduced downtime and minimized travel costs.
"Needing to send an expert or technician to the filed to solve problems is a challenge that companies across all industries face," says Andreas Haizmann, director of product management for TeamViewer Pilot. "With TeamViewer Pilot, and the new iPad Pro, your expert can be virtually onsite from anywhere in the world. Now, objects and items can be highlighted much more precisely, preventing error and miscommunication. By providing an understanding of the physical environment, the LiDAR Scanner in the iPad Pro also enables Pilot to detect and occlude annotations behind physical objects. This provides a much better understanding of the real situation for both, the remote expert, as well as the person in the field– thus greatly improving first time fix rates and productivity."
Experts in centralized support organizations using a computer or mobile device can be virtually transported to the field and see what field workers are seeing in real time through the camera of the new iPad Pro, complete with detailed depth information from the LiDAR Scanner integrated into the AR session. They can then make realistic AR annotations with guiding arrows, free-hand drawing, sequence guidance and more, right on top of objects in the field of view of the onsite worker.
TeamViewer Pilot technology allows companies to create a 'shared central intelligence' framework reducing work disruptions caused by the shortage of a skilled workforce. This will also help in the transfer of knowledge and creating visual help documentation from retiring generations. Evolving market demands and technologies are driving the need for reinvention and process optimization which TeamViewer Pilot accelerates and enables.
With real-time support, a technician can complete a task faster, whether on a remote electricity utility pole or tethered atop a wind turbine, cutting down on machine downtime and improving incident response time. Visual guidance is especially valuable when the problem is too difficult to explain or when audio instructions are hard to hear. Now with TeamViewer Pilot, experts can be available from anywhere to guide and educate field employees when issues arise. Experts can connect and collaborate in seconds, no matter where the field employee is located – either through the new iPad Pro, smart glasses and wearable headsets, or just by using a smartphone.
TeamViewer's connectivity platform enables customers and users to unlock significant economic value as it allows them to develop new business models, increase process efficiency, reduce or replace on-site presence and manual intervention, improve product and service quality and promote connectivity and collaboration. More information about TeamViewer Pilot can be found here.
About TeamViewer
As a leading global provider of remote connectivity solutions, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control, and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind. By innovating with cutting-edge yet easy-to-deploy Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) implementations, the company enables businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; up to 45 million devices are online at the same time. Founded in 2005, in Göppingen, Germany, the company employs more than 800 people in offices across Europe, the United States, and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.