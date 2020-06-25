TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, announced that its augmented reality (AR) app TeamViewer Pilot now integrates with Google's ARCore Depth API. Leveraging Depth creates more realistic AR experiences for TeamViewer Pilot users across a range of commercial and consumer settings.
TeamViewer Pilot is a remote assistance solution powered by augmented reality that enables subject matter experts to see what users see through their smartphone camera while allowing the expert to instruct and guide the user via drawing, adding text, or tagging objects with 3D markers that stick to the physical object.
The ARCore Depth API provides a detailed depth map of the real-world environment. 3D animations can now be placed much more precisely. It is even possible to reposition them around or behind the physical objects, as 3D elements can now be occluded to provide a more realistic understanding of the scene.
"When you're providing remote support, you need to be able to make annotations with pinpoint accuracy in the 3D world," says Rajat Paharia, Product Manager at Google. "TeamViewer is using the ARCore Depth API to make its AR support solution - TeamViewer Pilot - much more helpful and accurate for its users worldwide."
"Integrating the ARCore Depth API into TeamViewer Pilot enables us to offer our users a better understanding of the real world with even more accurate and realistic 3D annotations," says Andreas Haizmann, director of product management at TeamViewer. "When our customers use TeamViewer Pilot in industrial, commercial and even home settings, it is very important that the 3D annotations precisely stick to the physical object to minimize mistakes and avoid human error."
The TeamViewer Pilot app is available to download from the Google Play Store. All TeamViewer Pilot remote sessions are secured by end-to-end 256-bit encryption. Certifications and Compliance include: SOC2, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 9001:2015 and GDPR.
