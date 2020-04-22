TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, now offers TeamViewer Pilot — a fast, easy-to-use solution for remote assistance, powered by augmented reality (AR) – to healthcare organizations around the globe for free during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Healthcare workers are asking for remote solutions when they can't physically be in multiple places, or if it's too dangerous to travel to multiple facilities," says Oliver Steil, CEO at TeamViewer. "Our front-line healthcare workers are spread thin right now and at TeamViewer, we want to do everything we can to help those helping us the most during the crisis."
Healthcare workers can use one-to-one TeamViewer Pilot connections to share interactive video streaming and AR annotations to solve problems fast when they can't be in the same place at the same time. Pilot sessions can also be recorded and shared with others to intuitively explain how to solve similar issues. Remote technical or medical experts can help one another with step-by-step guidance on how to use hospital equipment or devices, as well as collaborate with healthcare staff for on-the-job training or second opinions.
Key Use Cases and Problems Solved
- Real-time knowledge transfer – Senior physicians or on-call remote specialists can share their medical knowledge and expertise with new interns, junior staff or other colleagues working at hospitals, guiding them on-the-job using secure live video streaming from smartphones, tablets, smart glasses and wearables.
- Fast remote support for hospitals and medical facilities – To help minimize risks and provide the fastest support services possible to keep hospital equipment up and running, remote experts can guide on-site personnel or junior field medical engineers through medical equipment installations and setups, or even provide on-demand help to manage and fix hospital devices and machines.
- Streamline collaboration for remote second opinions – With fast file sharing, medical staff can share reports, procedures, and other references securely during live video streams for efficient collaboration and remote second opinions.
- Record video sessions for training and documentation – Record live remote support sessions for future reference and faster training or onboarding with clearly documented instructions.
The TeamViewer Pilot mobile app is available to download by anyone at Google Play or the Apple App Store on their tablet or smart phone. All TeamViewer Pilot remote sessions are secured by end-to-end 256-bit encryption. Certifications and Compliance include: SOC2, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 9001:2015 and GDPR. Interested healthcare organizations can find more information about the free licenses here: https://www.teamviewer.com/en-us/content/pilot-free-for-medical/
About TeamViewer
As a leading global remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind and supports businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. Founded in 2005 in Goeppingen, Germany.
