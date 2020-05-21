TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, now offers Workplace Digitalization Packages to support remote work during and after the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to a recent Gartner press release, "a Gartner, Inc. survey of 800 global HR executives on March 17 found that 88% of organizations have encouraged or required employees to work from home, regardless of whether or not they showed coronavirus-related symptoms."* "We at TeamViewer think this work from home trend will continue well after the crisis has subsided," says Gautam Goswami, CMO at TeamViewer. "As organizations around the globe struggle with a 'new normal' work landscape, they need the right tools and technology to enable remote work, support, collaboration, and management of computers, mobile devices, and anything you want to connect. That is why we have created new Workplace Digitalization Packages to support your business, employees and customers."
TeamViewer Digitalization Packages:
- Enable your employees to work from home – as if they are working at their desks with the full power of their office computers and LAN speeds with Remote Access
- Make team collaboration and meeting a breeze with TeamViewer Blizz video conferencing and collaboration platform
- Allow your support teams to support your remote workforce effectively with our extremely secure TeamViewer Tensor Support Tools
- Monitor, Patch, and Protect all the remote workers and their devices with TeamViewer Remote Monitoring and Management tools
To learn more about TeamViewer Workplace Digitalization Packages and how your organization can safeguard employees and customers without losing productivity, go to https://www.teamviewer.com/en/content/work-digitalization-package/.
About TeamViewer
As a leading global remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind and supports businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; up to 45 million devices are online concurrently. Founded in 2005 in Goeppingen, Germany, the company employs more than 800 people in offices across Europe, the US, and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.
* Gartner Press Release, "Gartner HR Survey Reveals 88% of Organizations Have Encouraged or Required Employees to Work From Home Due to Coronavirus," March 19, 2020. https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2020-03-19-gartner-hr-survey-reveals-88--of-organizations-have-e].
Contact TeamViewer
Press
Martina Dier
Director, Communications
Phone: +49 (0)7161 60692 410