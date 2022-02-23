TROY, Mich., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the North American manufacturing industry sustains opportunities and challenges, Tebis America, a specialist in CAD/CAM and MES technology solutions, experienced significant business growth in 2021.
Last year, the company added 12 customers and saw revenue grow by 8% compared to 2020. A majority of the growth was in the automotive and aerospace industries. Additionally, in 2021 the company launched Tebis 4.1, its latest version of CAD/CAM software that provides a highly automated solution starting from the imported design through the entire manufacturing process. All within a single system.
To ensure new and existing customers can maximize the impact of Tebis technology solutions in their business, the company also expanded and upgraded its training facilities in 2021. The newly updated space and equipment provides comprehensive, hands-on training for in-person or virtual sessions.
"The manufacturing industry is facing a number of challenges – a talent gap, supply chain shortage and growing demand – making it even more critical for companies to leverage technology to improve their business," said John Kowalczyk, president, Tebis America. "That's exactly what our technology solutions are designed to do – help companies be more flexible and better manage the manufacturing chaos by improving efficiency, driving quality and producing better products."
In 2022, Tebis forecasts additional business growth for the region and, as a result, will be expanding its team with the addition of support/service and sales professionals. This is part of a three-year strategic plan to build strong partnerships and deliver premium technology solutions, service and training across the region.
"The foundation for this success is our team. With a high degree of expertise in the manufacturing field, we have the knowledge and experience to help customers solve their biggest problems. We are helping companies address today's challenges while enabling future technologies, such as automation," added Kowalczyk.
About Tebis
For 25 years, Tebis has provided proven technology solutions that improve efficiency, drive quality and produce better products for the North America manufacturing industry. The company's CAD/CAM/CAQ/MES software is a single, complete solution with a suite of tools to support every department, process and CNC equipment in a manufacturer's business. With a unique combination of software expertise and technology know-how, Tebis experts provide comprehensive, customized training and support to ensure customers can utilize solutions to give them a competitive advantage of delivering tools and dies that produce premium-quality end products. To learn more, visit http://www.tebis.com
