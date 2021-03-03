SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tecate Group is pleased to announce the expansion of its TPLC™ series of hybrid lithium-ion capacitors (LICs). The PBLC™ series features the quick-connect Molex 87439-0200, which eliminates the process of soldering the leads on the printed circuit board (PCB) and provides for safe handling of the charged cell for off-board integration. The PBLC™ series builds on the previously released TPLC™ series, which has provided a valuable alternative energy solution for higher-voltage and increased-energy applications. The PBLC™ series incorporates the key benefits of batteries (increased voltage and energy density) while maintaining the traditional characteristics of ultracapacitors (rapid charge/discharge, environmental friendliness, longevity, and safety). The PBLC™ series features quick-connect termination, a mechanically robust cylindrical footprint with a compact profile, an increased maximum rated voltage of 3.8V—close to one and a half times higher than the 2.7V of conventional ultracapacitors—and an energy density four to ten times greater than current comparably sized ultracapacitor-based technology.
These energy-dense cells can be used as stand-alone power sources or as load-leveling devices to increase the life of an existing primary energy source. The PBLC™ cells are ideally designed for use as a storage-power or short-term backup-power source for consumer devices, handheld scanners, data centers, military applications, metering, measuring equipment, portable machine tools, and other applications requiring more energy at higher voltage in a compact size. The PBLC™ cells are UL-recognized and RoHS- and REACH-compliant, with operating temperatures from -15ºC to +70ºC at 3.8V and extended operating temperatures of 15ºC to +85ºC at 3.5V while still providing a 500,000 rapid charge/discharge cycle life.
Tecate Group's PBLC™ and TPLC™ hybrid LIC series form the most extensive product portfolio in the market, with eighteen capacitance values in each series, ranging from 10F to 450F, multiple industry-standard case sizes, and custom cell sizes available on request.
For more information about Tecate Group's innovative PBLC™ and TPLC™ hybrid LIC series, visit http://www.tecategroup.com.
Digi-Key, https://www.digikey.com/, our global distribution partner, has the PBLC™ and TPLC™ series in stock for immediate delivery.
Tecate Group is a world-recognized supplier of ultracapacitor products with exceptional power and energy density that are manufactured to the highest degree of quality and reliability. They are fully compliant with RoHS, REACH, and UL requirements. Our mission is to provide customer-driven power solutions through enhanced innovation in the development of standard products as well as customized cells and modules. Additional information can be found at http://www.tecategroup.com.
