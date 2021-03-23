SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T3 Sixty, a large real estate management consulting and analytics firm, today released the 2021 Tech 500, the firm's annual analysis of the real estate industry's leading technology products. The 2021 edition features 300 products, dissected into 63 categories.
T3 Sixty's technology team spends hundreds of hours evaluating real estate industry technology to identify the industry's leading products. This research gives real estate brokers and agents a vetted list of technologies to aid them in their software decision-making. Explore real estate's leading technology in 2021 here.
The 300 tech products listed are organized according to T3 Sixty's Real Estate Technology Landscape, a functional presentation of the consumer sales cycle, delineated into seven sections, as follows:
- Enterprise (3 categories)
- Top of the Funnel (25 categories)
- Middle of the Funnel (16 categories)
- Bottom of the Funnel (8 categories)
- Post Funnel (4 categories)
- Broker Platform (6 categories)
- Other Technologies (1 category)
The 2021 research brought 37 products to the Tech 500 for the first time, including CRM Cloze, MLS front-end tech Cloud MLX (by Lone Wolf Technologies), IDX website provider Elevate by Elm Street Technology, transaction management system Glide and brokerage marketing platform Organic Return.
Beyond the new additions, the increase in category breadth by existing Tech 500 companies reveals the extent of tech consolidation among top players, leaving brokerages and agents with fewer, larger tech companies and products to choose from.
For example, Elm Street Technology, which acquired VoicePad in January 2021, and IDX Broker in June 2020, had products identified in 16 categories in the 2021 Tech 500, up from just one category in the 2020 edition. Other companies added categories by broadening the service and quality of their existing systems, such as Ylopo, which saw recognition jump to six categories in 2021 from one in 2020.
Fifteen products on the 2021 Tech 500 were acquired since the release of the 2020 edition, including:
- Showcase IDX (by eXp World Holdings)
- ShowingTime (by Zillow Group)
- Disclosures.io (by HomeLight)
- W+ R Studios, maker of Cloud CMA and other Tech 500 products (by Lone Wolf Technologies)
- Homesnap (acquired by CoStar Group), HomeKeepr (by MooveGuru)
- IDX Broker (by Elm Street Technologies),
- dashCMA (by Inside Real Estate)
- Diverse Solutions (by Constellation Real Estate Group)
- Top Producer (by Constellation Real Estate Group)
- Home Junction (by Attom Data Solutions)
- Collateral Analytics (by Black Knight)
"Every year, T3 Sixty assesses hundreds of technologies, and the Tech 500 is the result: an analysis of the industry's leading technology for brokers and agents to choose from," said Travis Saxton, senior vice president of technology consulting at T3 Sixty and who spearheads the Tech 500 research each year.
T3 Sixty added several enhancements to the Tech 500 in 2021, including a link to a profile on the T3 Tech Marketplace, a broad public database of real estate technology maintained by T3 Sixty. In addition, T3 Sixty denoted a portion of Tech 500 products with a "Reviewed" checkmark, signifying those that it recently worked with directly, whether through a recent demo, collaboration on a recent project or as a client.
To review the 2021 Tech 500, visit realestatealmanac.com.
