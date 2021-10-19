CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global tech and business leaders from Silicon Valley to Benguluru came together to launch the Joy Thomas Foundation (JTF). The Foundation, a USA 501c(3) non-profit, was created in 2020 to honor the life and memory of Joy Thomas, an Indian-American STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) genius, technologist, entrepreneur and researcher. Joy's stellar career spanned world renowned universities, Fortune 100 firms and successful startups - IIT Madras, Stanford University, IBM, Google, Stratify, and InsightsOne until his passing in September 2020.
JTF brings together a global network of over 1,000 STEM alumni and tech leaders from IITs, Stanford, IBM, Google, and other tech companies and institutions. The Foundation's core mission is to positively impact STEM education, careers and research world-wide.
The Foundation Launch on October 17th, 2021 saw strong support from leading tech executives and business leaders including Arun Kumar, CEO of KPMG India and Pandu Nayak, VP of Search, Google.
IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna delivered the opening Keynote, in a conversation with M R Rangaswami, Founder of Indiaspora. Arvind talked about Joy's contributions at IBM Research, and IBM's SkillsBuild program and other STEM initiatives to provide 30 million people of all ages with new skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow by 2030.
"JTF's strong network of senior technology leaders will help develop the next generation of students seeking rewarding tech careers," said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM. "IBM is excited about the deep knowledge, insights and expertise that JTF mentors can bring to IBM's global STEM initiatives."
In his closing keynote, Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu was in conversation with Rohini Chakravarthy, Board Member, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) Foundation. He shared his own personal life journey in STEM—from being a technologist to a global business leader. Sridhar shared insights from his unique initiatives set in rural southern India where he currently resides. Sridhar also founded Zoho Schools of Learning (previously called Zoho University), an alternative to college, where bright children who have completed school can enroll. At the end of the 18-month program, they are hired as employees. 10% of Zoho's workforce is from Zoho Schools of Learning.
The Launch event attendees learned about key JTF STEM programs that target women, and economically disadvantaged high school and college students, both in the USA and in India, promoting and nurturing excellence, and supporting budding STEM careers.
The Foundation CEO, Shyam Pillalamarri and the JTF team provided an update on a range of newly instituted programs including the following:
- The Joy Thomas Best Tutorial Paper Award approved by the IEEE Information Theory Society
- The Joy Thomas Prize for the woman securing the highest rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for admission to the prestigious IITs (leading STEM institutions in India) in partnership with the Pan-IIT Alumni, India.
- Partnership with the Foundation for Excellence to support deserving, underprivileged STEM undergraduates with 4-year scholarships and career placements
JTF welcomes the participation of global STEM alumni, tech leaders and professionals as donors, mentors and volunteers for the various JTF's programs.
