WHAT: Tech Coast Angels – Los Angeles' Chapter (TCA-LA) will host a series of events open to the public. Learn from industry thought-leaders, executives at innovative startups, and capital providers as they share expertise and insight in exciting new industries in 1-hour Zoom events. April topics are Next Gen E-Commerce and Cannabis Tech.
WHEN: The events will be held on Tuesday evenings, from 6p -7p Pacific Time, on the dates specified below:
April 13, 2021: Next Gen E-Commerce: How Media and Commerce are Converging.
- Speakers/Panelists:
- Ivan Nikkhoo, Managing Partner, Navigate Ventures
- Sunny Singh, Moderator, TCA-LA Member, incoming TCA-LA President
April 27, 2021: Cannabis Tech and Investing
- Speakers/Panelists:
- Ron Johnson, Co-Founder / CEO, GroLens
- Sturges Karban, Director/CEO, Manifest Seven
- Jeanne Sullivan, Co-Founder, Arcview Group
- Mitchell Schwartz, Moderator, TCA-LA Member
WHY: Gain insights into opportunities available for entrepreneurs and investors in four emerging industries. Each panel will be moderated by a TCA member.
WHERE: Via Zoom. Pre-registration required.
HOW: The events are open to the public, but pre-registration is required.
- To register for April 13: https://bit.ly/3sOuw1O
- To register for April 27: https://bit.ly/3sOogqy
FOR MORE INFORMATION :
- For general information about TCA-LA events, please contact events@techcoastangels.la
- For more information about TCA-LA, please visit http://www.techcoastangels.la or contact Mitchell Schwartz, TCA-LA: mitchellschwartz@techcoastangels.la / (323) 387-0857
ABOUT TECH COAST ANGELS:
Tech Coast Angels (TCA) is one of the largest and most active angel investor networks in the nation, and a leading source of funding for seed-stage and early-stage companies. The angel network is comprised of four chapters, consisting of over 450 members in Southern California. Every TCA member is an accredited investor, and companies in which TCA invest go through well-structured, transparent, time-efficient screening and due diligence. TCA members are founders and business leaders who have extensive knowledge in the investment process and world-class business practices, and thus are able to provide companies with more than just capital: they also contribute counsel, mentoring and access to an extensive network of investors, customers, strategic partners and management. In December 2020, TiE named Tech Coast Angels the Most Active Angel Network in the World.
Since its founding in 1997, TCA has invested over $250 million in more than 450 companies and has helped attract more than $1.7 billion in additional capital/follow-on rounds. Tech Coast Angels is online at http://www.techcoastangels.com. Find TCA-LA at https://www.techcoastangels.la.
