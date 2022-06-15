TCA Orange County announced its third annual fund, TCA OC Fund 22, which will provide an additional source of capital for entrepreneurs and an opportunity for angel investors.
IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Coast Angels Orange County (TCA OC) today announced its third annual fund, TCA OC Fund 22, created to provide an additional source of capital for entrepreneurs and a new opportunity for angel investors. The fund is being deployed this month to provide 12 to 16 innovative, early-stage, companies with startup capital during 2022. The fund is replenished each year, and is expected to result in 100 to 150 investments, with over $25 million invested over the next decade. While the fund will be regionally opportunistic, investments outside of California that have significant potential for growth will be considered.
"The TCA OC Fund is designed to make it easier for entrepreneurs to access capital, while providing investors with the benefit of the diverse expertise that Tech Coast Angels can offer," said Fund Chair, Jim Pickell. "We funded 19 companies with TCA OC Fund 20, and 17 companies with Fund TCA OC Fund 21. Fund 22 continues that trend, allowing TCA angel members to diversify their portfolios, improve their returns and reduce their risk, while investing directly alongside the fund as well.
TCA OC President Lisa Walker added, "The TCA OC Fund 22 offers a unique opportunity for both entrepreneurs and TCA member investors. It allows us to fund more companies at a higher level while simultaneously providing greater risk diversity for members and ultimately greater returns. Additionally, it enables TCA members to support a broader range of the entrepreneurial ecosystem by offering guidance as they work to grow their companies."
"In conjunction with our deep and growing TCA network, we can work closely with companies to better connect them with capital and the mentors they need to scale more efficiently," concluded Pickell.
A new fund is available for accredited TCA members each year. For more information, about TCA OC Fund 22 or becoming a member of Tech Coast Angels, please visit http://www.techcoastangels.com/angels.
About Tech Coast Angels:
Since its inception in 1997, Tech Coast Angels (TCA) has invested more than $255 million in more than 500 companies and has helped attract more than $1.7 billion in additional capital/follow-on rounds. One of the largest and most active angel investor groups in the nation, TCA and its affiliate member networks include more than 400 members, and are a leading source of funding for seed-stage and early-stage companies. TCA members are founders and business leaders, all of whom are accredited investors with extensive knowledge in the investment process and world-class business practices. That real-world experience allows TCA members to provide companies with benefits beyond capital: counsel, mentoring, and access to an extensive network of investors and other resources. http://www.techcoastangels.com
