Company aims to improve health and quality of life for dialysis patients
IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healionics, a Tech Coast Angels' portfolio company, was honored with the American Capital Association's (ACA) highest honor: the 2022 Luis Villalobos Award. Named in memory of Tech Coast Angels' (TCA) founder Luis Villalobos, the award recognizes the two most innovative and inspiring early-stage companies of the year – one each in Life Sciences and Technology. The award was presented at ACA's Summit earlier this month.
Healionics' STARgraft synthetic blood vessel is intended to provide a safer, more reliable way to access a patient's bloodstream during dialysis, and the device is currently in clinical trials. TCA was introduced to Healionics through the Angel Syndication Network, and the company raised two rounds from TCA ACE funds.
"Working with TCA has been a great experience. When we presented, it was clear from TCA members' questions that they were familiar with the medical device industry and with typical issues facing early-stage companies," said Mike Connolly, CEO of Healionics. "We were also impressed with the professionalism and speed of their diligence process and decision-making."
"We are thrilled that ACA has once again recognized a TCA portfolio company for its highest honor. It's an ongoing tribute to Luis Villalobos, who believed in new ideas that could make a powerful impact," said Jeff Lapin, TCA chairman. "The work Healionics is doing may improve the lives of dialysis patients."
Since its inception in 1997, Tech Coast Angels (TCA) has invested more than $255 million in more than 500 companies and has helped attract more than $1.7 billion in additional capital/follow-on rounds. One of the largest and most active angel investor groups in the nation, TCA and its affiliate member networks are a leading source of funding for seed-stage and early-stage companies. TCA members are founders and business leaders, all of whom are accredited investors with extensive knowledge in the investment process and world-class business practices. That real-world experience allows TCA members to provide companies with benefits beyond capital: counsel, mentoring, and access to an extensive network of investors and other resources. http://www.techcoastangels.com
