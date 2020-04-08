LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today influence.co announced that Nick Catucci has been named the company's first Editor-in-Chief. influence.co is the definitive online professional network for over 200,000 influencers, creators and the professionals that work with them. In his new role, Catucci will oversee editorial for nofilter, a free premium publication available to all and intended for a general audience as well as industry insiders. nofilter will launch later this month and will focus on the generational shift towards influencers and creators as touchstones of our day to day lives and culture. This represents influence.co's first media industry hire and Catucci's appointment is effective immediately.
"We're thrilled to welcome such an esteemed member of the media industry to our team," says Niel Robertson, co-founder and CEO at influence.co. "Media outlets look very different today than they did even a year ago. By integrating supportive community, collaborative commerce and premium editorial we're building a unique platform and audience that's incredibly valuable for anyone wanting to reach this generation of media and commerce consumers."
Catucci is a distinguished journalist who has held several senior level editorial roles at Billboard Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, New York magazine, Rolling Stone and The Village Voice. Prior to joining influence.co, Catucci was the executive editor of Billboard Magazine. At Billboard Magazine, Catucci helped spearhead a revamp of the trade publication, transforming it into a leading source of business and entertainment journalism. During his time at RollingStone.com, he expanded the site into a cross-platform destination for entertainment and politics.
"I've spent more than a decade covering the music industry, which drives so much of culture today," says Catucci. "It became clear that there was a unique opportunity to develop the first dedicated media property for telling authentic stories by, for and about influencers and creators. Influencers and creators have become central figures in our lives and prime movers of culture. I'm excited to work with this experienced team who have already built a homebase for so many of these incredible talents who have long been overlooked, under recognized and undercovered."
influence.co is completely free to join and has members in 131 countries already who maintain professional profiles, network with their peers, share their content and connect for collaborations. Last month influence.co announced its seed financing bringing its total raised to date to $4.4 million.
Robertson added, "While we've believed there was a need for dedicated coverage of the industry for a while, the current coronavirus crisis has highlighted the importance of adaptability and nimbleness in culture and business, two key strengths of influencers and creators."
The remote company has staff in Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, New York, San Francisco and Austin.
About influence.co
influence.co empowers the influencer generation. By providing a platform that enables influencers, creators and the businesses who work with them to have a professional presence online, we help everyone in the influencer economy pursue their passion and grow their business through inspiring content, supportive community, and collaborative commerce. For more information, please visit https://influence.co/.
